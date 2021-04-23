Join these live streaming events to listen to music, lessons, workouts and more – Daily News





The past year has changed the way we interact with people, train and even have fun. The world has become a digital space for people who turn to the internet for everything from recipes to entertainment or exercises to art. So if you still enjoy the simple life of social distancing, here are some live stream ideas for you to check out. Free virtual fitness training The past year has allowed many of us to enjoy everything in the house, including exercise. Thanks to many companies and trainers adapting to social distancing, Coach Carmello, Coach Bridge and Coach Shamond have all come together to create the Saturday Morning Zoom workout series featuring @earnyoursaturdayfitness on Instagram. Check out the link on their Instagram bio to tune in every Saturday at 10 a.m. for strength training, plyometrics, and HIIT workouts with no equipment needed! French Macarons – Virtual Pastry Course Tips and Techniques We’ve mastered the cookies, we’ve done our best with the banana bread – and now it’s time to take the next step in our home baking career. Take a look at this French macaron-making masterclass through a virtual pastry class with the pro, Emily Laurae. Sign up for a recipe list so you’re ready for the big day when you can make all the macaroons in your own kitchen. Free Live Comedy on Zoom Anyone can use a free laugh this week. Check out this virtual event on Zoom that brings the comedy club to your home. Every Sunday and Wednesday, meet new comedians who can’t wait to give you something to smile and laugh about. Virtual happy hour and art class If you’ve never attended a wine and art night before, now is the time, especially when you don’t have to leave your home to do so. The Brown Girls Unite group brings you this fun and creative experience with this BYOB event with simple art supplies. Sign up with your friends or family and get the Zoom link to join this fun, artistic happy hour. Insomniac Live Stream Missing your favorite raves with Insomniac Events but not ready to leave your house yet? No problem! Because Insomniac continues to host its 24/7 Twitch Livestream event for anyone who wants to listen to bass. Meet renowned and up-and-coming DJs who have hours of music for you to rave about inside your home. Check their website for more information on artists, music, and set times.

