



Bollywood actors who had spinoffs with famous directors Recently, the ousting of Kartik Aaryan from Karan Johar Dostana 2 raised many eyebrows. Various media reports have suggested that it was the young actor’s unprofessional demeanor and his creative differences that led Dharma Productions to blacklist him forever. The production house, headed by filmmaker Karan Johar, has reportedly decided never to work with Kartik again. On the day the reports surfaced, Dharma Productions released an official statement that they are rebroadcasting Dostana 2. And this isn’t the first time that a Bollywood actor has had a spinoff with a famous director. In the past, the equations of many big celebrities have gone downhill with the directors they worked with. Let’s take a look at the list below: Govinda and David Dhawan As a successful actor-director duo, Govind and David Dhawan have collaborated on 17 films. However, their equation soured when the filmmaker made Chashme Baddoor in 2013 and did not inform the actor. According to Govinda, he had given the filmmaker the idea of ​​remaking the cult film in the first place. The actor has publicly stated that David Dhawan did not support him during his bad phase. Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali worked on two films – Hum dil from chuke sanam and Khamoshi. When the filmmaker’s film Guzaarish, starring Hrithik Roshan had released, Salman had searched his film. “Arre, usme toh makhi udd rahi thi, lekin koi machhar bhi nahi gaya dekhne. Arre, koi kutta bhi nahin gaya, “he said at a public event as reported by Time Of India. Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte Aamir Khan and Amole Gupte had an impact on the director’s credits for Taare Zameen By. Amole was the original director of the film. However, due to the creative differences reported, Aamir has taken over directing of the film. On the other hand, Amole had to settle for the credit of writer and creative director. Sonu Sood and Kangana Ranaut Manikarnika: the queen of Jhansi was directed by filmmaker Krish. Sonu Sood was really a part of the movie until Krish put on the director’s hat. However, once Kangana took over the director’s hat, Sonu stepped out of the movie. The actor said History of Mojo that 80% of his scenes were cut from the film. The actor had let Kangana know that he was not comfortable filming what she had asked him to do.







