Los Angeles TV production helps spur Hollywood reopening





TV shoots on the streets of Los Angeles led to a resumption of Hollywood production in the first quarter, as COVID-19 infections continue to decline in the state. CBS NCIS: Los Angeles, Netflix's Colin in Black and White and Showtimes Shameless were among TV productions that contributed to a total of 3,766 shooting days in the first quarter, up 50% from the same period of the year last, FilmLA said in a report Friday. Overall, on-location filming in the quarter fell 3% to 7,011 filming days from a year ago, reflecting a hiatus in production in January, according to the non-profit group that manages film permits for the city and county. What we're seeing is a move back to more normal levels, but they won't be 100% for a little while yet, FilmLA president Paul Audley said. Were definitely in the three quarters of normal range and that's really good news.



You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times. The entertainment industry has seen tens of thousands of people lose their jobs following a forced production shutdown last year. Filming in the region resumed in June, but the spread of the virus and strict security protocols on sets limited the pace of Hollywood’s recovery. Next week, unions and an alliance of studio producers are expected to change a COVID-19 safety rules agreement reached last fall that includes testing and quarantine provisions for cast and crews and expires April 30. Even with the return to production that was now seeing, this is still considered the safest industry that works now, Audley said. They were so successful in keeping the community and the production safe during this time that it allowed it to continue to develop like this. Since February, production has resumed in the region. Permit activity in March jumped 45% to 1,125 applications from February. Reality TV shows saw the biggest increase in activity, up 96% to 1,514 filming days from the first quarter of 2020. TV series also increased, up 64% to 1,459 days of filming. About a quarter of the total number of television series shooting days came from projects eligible for California film and television tax credits. Feature film production fell 14% to 575 shooting days in the first quarter compared to the same period last year. Films shot locally in the first three months of 2021 included the Columbia Pictures action thriller The Gray Man, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans; and Michael Bay’s thriller, Ambulance, starring Jake Gyllenhaal. Commercial production has not fully recovered. The industry recorded 993 shooting days in the last quarter, including shoots for Nike and Remy Martin products. It was an 18% drop. 100 compared to a year ago. A shooting day is defined as the permission of a crew to film at one or more defined locations during all or part of a given 24 hour period. While the report only covers on-site production activity in Los Angeles, Audley said the sound stages were also active and fully booked. We know there is also a lot of production there, he said.







