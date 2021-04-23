ART BEAT: Atlanta Ballet Conservatory shines at Universal Ballet | Entertainment

The new Ballet Conservatory of Atlanta will celebrate its first anniversary this summer, proving that even in difficult circumstances like the pandemic, the arts can prevail. The new ballet school is part of the Royal Dance Academy located in Suwanee.
Co-directors Sarah Haslock Johnson and Robyn Moser had good reason to be proud of their young artists this spring. Their group of pre-professional dancers have performed very well in regional competitions such as the Youth America Grand Prix, the New York City Dance Alliance and most recently the Universal Ballet Competition (UBC).
Held at the Infinite Energy Theater in Duluth from April 9-11, UBC drew dancers from the Atlanta area and beyond. Young artists from the Ballet Conservatory of Atlantas have received a number of awards.
The recipients of the BCA awards were: Anna LaChapelle, eighth place senior intermediate contemporary; Carrington Moser, fourth place in senior classical competition and fifth place in contemporary senior competition; Oliver Keane, eighth place in the classic junior competition and first place in the contemporary junior competition; Hannah Patterson, ninth place in the Junior Classic Competition and 10th in the Contemporary Junior Competition.
Natalie Bumgarner and Carrington Moser took first place in the senior competitive duo / trio. Natalie also placed fifth in the classic junior competition and second in the contemporary junior competition. Gigi McConnon placed 8th in the senior recurve competition. BCA Round and Round’s piece was classified secod in the Senior Competitive Contemporary Ensemble category.
One of the highlights of the BCA Awards came when Carrington Moser received the Aspire Award, one of the top three awards across the competition. The Aspire Prize is awarded to the individual dancer who the judges deem ready to advance to a professional dancing career.
BCA is a conservatory, meaning that dancers are home schooled and their dancing starts every day at 9:30 a.m. The philosophy of the instructors and staff is specialized in an industry which can be very demanding on the body and mind of young dancers.
We watch the whole dancer inside and out, said Sarah Haslock Johnson, a renowned Royal Academy of Dance graduate with a successful global career in the performing arts. It is more than technical fixing elements. Their psychological well-being is just as important as their physical well-being.
We try to develop the artist as a whole and give him an environment that allows him to discover who he really is.
The emphasis at BCA is classical ballet, but the emphasis is also on contemporary technique among other disciplines. Companies are looking to hire versatility, says Moser, who has performed and taught around the world, most recently with Orlando Molina, now at the Houston Ballet. Dancers cannot put themselves in a box. They cannot play contemporary style without classical technique to a high degree.
BCA invites dancers to join them. Interested young artists are invited to attend a “Get to Know Yourself” course. Call 678-203-0156 or send a message to [email protected]
The Ballet Conservatory of Atlanta is located at 105 Satellite Boulevard in Suwanee. It adheres to COVID-19 security and awareness policies.
Holley Calmes is a freelance writer and public relations consultant specializing in the arts. Send him an e-mail at hcalmes @ mindspring.com.
