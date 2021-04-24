Entertainment
Scott Rudin is another reason not to listen to Oscar preaching
Hollywood’s latest hypocrisy is perfectly timed. Here we are, Oscar weekend. Those who are watching and if this awards season trend continues, around 12 people might listen to hear more preaching and proselytizing than usual from our social justice warriors in Hollywood: the pandemic, the election, Black Lives Matter, structural poverty, prejudice and racism, the need for compassion, inclusiveness, kindness, calls to tear down power structures and leaders who abuse the weak and helpless are all talking points. guaranteed.
Speaking of . . .
Have you heard that of Scott Rudin, the super producer behind movies like Moneyball, The Hours, No Country for Old Men and countless others? Hot topic this week, even though it has been protected by the Hollywood industrial complex for decades. In fact, I wrote about Rudin and his well-known reign of abuse and terror in 2014, to avoid a wave of indignation.
Now, seven years later, our different climate, but not different enough, more and more victims are speaking out to The Hollywood Reporter.
To those stars claiming al Meryl Streep, commenting on it other Harvey monster, not to know, not to have an idea, to be shocked, I tell you, shocked! the title of the articles overrules this defense.
Everyone Just Knows He’s an Absolute Monster, first released on April 7, is full of allegations that might shock moviegoers, but which have been fully accepted by studios, financiers, directors, producers and the stars. You mean white male privilege, Hollywood? Here is a physically abusive terror that has never been arrested or charged with criminal assault.
A miniature sketch: Rudin is said having broken an Apple computer in an assistant’s hand, leaving him bloodied, traumatized and on his way to the emergency. Said assistant was unable to secure a seat in Rudin on a sold-out flight.
After another assistant forgot to deliver a message, Rudin allegedly picked up entire computers and threw them at his employees. Not to a wall; among assistants, one of them told New York magazine this week. The most serious allegation, which has circulated for years, is that Rudin pushed assistant Kevin Graham-Caso out of a moving car. Four people close to Graham-Caso, including his twin brother David, say he sought treatment for PTSD after quitting his job at Rudins. He committed suicide last year.
But yes, Hollywood, by all means, please lecture us. Say: how can we be better? Show us your ways.
Rudin has a lot in common with Weinstein. There is, of course, the physicality. But there is also a culture that they have cultivated and exploited, one in which powerful men who make others rich and famous and who impart a rare burst of intellectualism can brutalize and blackball with impunity, like little King Joffreys.
In any sane universe, Rudin would have been canceled with Weinstein. Why did it not happen? Why are these allegations currently attracting the slightest condemnation of collaborator Hugh Jackman, the only A-lister to dare to speak? Why is Barry Diller support so quiet?
Again, to anyone who would say they didn’t know, consider what another aide said in New York City about Rudins’ celebrity clientele visiting his open New York office: There is no way they didn’t [hear the abuse] . . . and they keep coming back.
According to a former junior executive, Chris Rock, a Rudin collaborator, walked past Rudins’ assistants and said, “It’s okay, you can relax. I know he beats you all day.
Pleasant.
“Many in Hollywood still support Rudin,” THR reported Thursday. Not a word from a talent like Frances McDormand, who electrified audiences at the Oscars in 2018 with the battle cry of the inclusion rider. . . Nothing from Aaron Sorkin, a close collaborator of Rudin whose whole work has been a call for justice.
When this year’s Oscars load, it won’t be just due to the pandemic. America, it seems, is on Hollywood’s greatest performance of all: hypocrisy in plain sight.
