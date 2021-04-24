Elk Development Lands $ 41 million loan for Hollywood micro-unit project





Acres Capital has provided a $ 41.1 million construction loan for a micro-unit project in Hollywood by Elk Development, the lender said. Hollywood is globally recognized as the center of the entertainment industry, but has historically lacked quality multi-family housing, Acres Capital CEO and Chairman Mark Fogel said in a statement. Fogel noted that the neighborhood has seen thousands of newly added Class A housing units and community service retail storefronts … to accommodate its growing population of young professionals. Elk is sponsoring the loan with real estate investment company Sixty West. The transaction was arranged by George Smith Partners Principal and Managing Director Shahin Yazdi.

Courtesy of Acres Capital A render of the planned project for 1410 North Highland Ave. While the office sector as a whole grapples with pandemic closures and capacity restrictions, the entertainment sector has remained strong. The demand for sound stages, entertainment offices and production spaces has resulted in major sales, big leases and sweep studio redesign plans at Hollywood. Acres’ announcement of the deal referred to the proximity of the micro-unit development, called Miles on Highland, to major employers, including media and entertainment companies. The Acres team shares our vision of serving the transforming Hollywood submarket with a multi-family property in Miles on Highland that is both ambitious and affordable, said Evan Kasper, CEO and Founder of Elk Development, in a statement. . The six-story project will bring 180 micro-units and ground-floor retail to a site at 1410 North Highland Ave. The development will include micro-units arranged in 49 modules, suite-type groupings ranging from three to six rooms per module. The units will be fully furnished. Residents will have access to amenities including a two-level parking garage with an automated elevator system, a gym, a common yard, a dog track and a rooftop terrace. Elk Development has another micro-unit project underway in Hollywood: an 86-unit development for which GSP Yazdis secured a $ 14.1 million construction loan in October. Yazdi said Bisnow that in both cases it was very clear that lenders could see the benefits of the micro-unit model in Hollywood. We have the [$14.1M construction loan on the 86-unit project] done in the depths of Covid, Yazdi said. This really reflects Elk Development’s vision that the lenders were ready to make a deal at that time. There is obviously a clear need for this type of housing in Los Angeles.

