Social media challenges can be fun, but caution is in order





Social media is ubiquitous, with new platforms appearing every year. They can be a medium of communication and are designed to bridge the distance between users around the world. Many children today have never been without social media. Parents should continue to educate themselves on how to keep their children safe. Social media challenges can be fun. Perhaps most notable is the Ice Bucket Challenge which has helped raise awareness about the disease of ALS. Participants poured buckets of ice water over their heads and the heads of others. The coup went viral, and many people around the world ended up donating money to ALS research. Fun challenges Flip The Switch was launched by singer and musician Drake in 2020 with two people participating in a video. A person in the foreground looks at himself in a mirror while the person in the background dances on Drakes Nonstop. When the song hits the lyrics, Look I just flipped the switch, I don’t know nobody else is doing that, the lights go out and when they’re back, the people in the video have changed. square. Some also change their clothes. A previous social media challenge known as the Bird Box Challenge involved people inspired by the original Netflix-worthy Bird Box movie. Individuals were blindfolded while trying daily tasks. New challenges in the popular TikTok app let people perform dance moves or lip-sync with popular songs. The Until Tomorrow challenge asks people to post embarrassing photos of themselves. The dark side of challenges Most social media challenges are created for the sake of fun, and kids and parents join in the fun. But like other aspects of using social media, challenges also have a potential dark side. According to the Daily Mail, 130 teenagers committed suicide following a challenge called The Blue Whale. In this challenge, the young participants embarked on a series of feats over 50 days that became more complicated and dangerous over time, causing injuries to animals and participants. The Miami Herald reported last year that children were injured in the Skullbreaker Challenge, which was a challenge involving two pranksters and an unsuspecting individual, who had his feet kicked from underneath while jumping in the air. Other dangerous challenges involved children playing with fire, erasing their skin with pencil erasers, and swinging on the roofs of cars while they were in motion. Communication required Families can have open conversations about using social media and discuss the popularity of new challenges by identifying what is safe and what is not. Parents are urged to always monitor children’s social media use so that they can stay on top of the challenges their children are considering. Children can be encouraged to talk to their parents or adults at school about peer pressure to engage in challenges that may make them suspicious. (MC)

