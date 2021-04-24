Entertainment
Dan Levy launches new DL glasses and sunglasses: buy a pair here (including a pair Dan Levy wore)
It’s been a whole decade for Dan Levy in several dashes. Since leaving Canadian MTV, he has co-created, co-wrote, co-directed and starred in the award-winning series. Schitts Creek, added many other film and television roles to his resume, and started, discontinued and relaunched his eponymous eyewear brand DL Eyewear. Levy, who has been wearing glasses since the age of eight, started making his own frames in 2013. I have a lifetime of experience with glasses, with the joy of collecting glasses, with trials and mistakes, with understanding the shape of a frame can bring out the best in someone’s face, he says. I was able to say that I will be a consumer when it comes to fashion, but I think I can create when it comes to eyewear.
Frames that sell for a little more than Warby Parker, for example, but hundreds of dollars less than designer eyewear, are genderless and intended to bring some well-deserved fun into the practical eyewear space. Levy, who by his own estimate collected nearly 100 pairs of frames, specifically wanted his frames to be accessible. I think a lot of people consider glasses to be a practical thing, he said. Many wearers don’t think of the concept of a collection, or that a different frame can offer something completely new depending on your mood or desire to express yourself in a completely different way. It is important for us to make frames as affordable as possible so that people can collect and celebrate the fact that if you have to wear glasses, why not be able to change them?
DL Eyewear started out as a sole proprietorship. Levy found his Canadian manufacturer (which he still uses today) after researching the White Pages and the Internet, and he slowly began to build the business. Cut to Schitts Creek years. Levy, who had put the brand on hiatus when the show started to take longer, began to see an increase in orders on his still-active website. As Schitts Creek started to grow, I noticed almost every day that we were selling a pair, he says. As the show’s popularity continued to grow, the number of sales on this horrible website increased many, many years ago. I took it as a sign that there was interest and that I had to see him again. His penchant was right when he first relaunched the glasses last summer, the models sold out within an hour. With each consecutive replenishment, these styles disappear in two minutes.
Fall and Restock Fridays will likely be just as popular. The six styles of optics and sunglasses in different shades are gender neutral and range from practical to fun. I think that’s where the idea for the company came from: creating executives that stand the test of time and feel contemporary even though they’re rooted in a more nostalgic idea, Levy said. Everything I do with DL is whether anyone will be embarrassed to wear them in 10 years? And if the answer is yes, we are not moving forward! Levys has his first pair of glasses, a round frame in light blue and black gradient metal chosen for him by his parents, he wishes he could forget ([they] did nothing for me). But they’ve also pushed it forward: when you don’t have access to something, there’s always something deep that makes you want to fix it.
Levys’ encouragement to create an affordable and stylish eyewear collection really resonates, and the icing on the cake is that portions of each sale are donated to the LISCan organization which provides grants and emergency aid to small businesses. . While Levy is no longer running the business on his own, he has taken on a small team position.Schitts Creekthey can always be the one answering your customer service email or posting to their social media account. It’s always going to be something I’m incredibly involved in, he said. Because I think it’s so important when you put your name on something that you know exactly what you’re doing and have a critical role to play in making sure the product you’re selling is something you don’t. not only wear but that you would be proud to bring into the world.
The glasses will be available for purchase at 6 p.m. EST on Friday, April 23. See below for an overview of four pairs.
