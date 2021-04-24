Diane Adler, pioneer editor of ‘The Rockford Files’, dies at 97





She has also worked on other shows like “Kojak” and “Spenser: For Hire” and films like “El Dorado” and The Presidio. ”

Diane Adler, the pioneering editor who spent five seasons on The Rockford Files and cut other TV series including Kojak, Spenser: for rent and against the current, is dead. She was 97 years old. Adler died Thursday in Los Angeles, her family announced. A beloved member of the American Cinema Editors and the Motion Picture Editors Guild, Adler led the ACE and MPEG Invisible Art / Visible Artists program and luncheon for two decades, held the day before the Oscars with the nominees in the edit. of films. The program is expected to take place on Saturday in a virtual environment due to the pandemic. Hailing from Los Angeles, Adler made a name for himself in editing during a time when he was dominated by men. She entered the business in the 1950s, when she recently divorced, in order to earn enough money to send her son and daughter to college. It started as a secretary job earning $ 115 a week at Bronson Studios in Hollywood. After Bronson, she moved to Ziv Productions. My boss [Don Tait] left Ziv and went to 20th Century Fox when they were just starting their TV division. He called me one day and said, ‘We need someone who can cut commercials on TV shows,’ ”Adler said in an interview published in the 2015 ACE Eddie Awards program, the year she received its prestigious Career Achievement Award. “I had never touched in the cinema but I had seen what the guys were doing. The only other women in Ziv’s editorial staff were the librarian and an assistant. Her next few jobs included stints at Four Star Productions and Paramount Pictures working with editors such as John Woodcock, whom she helped on the lead role of John Wayne.Golden (1959), directed by Howard Hawks. She then landed a job at Warner Bros. helping onThe Bill Cosby Showand was promoted to editor three months later. Adler has also edited acclaimed 70s TV dramas like The girl most likely to …, with Stockard Channing; Thursday game, with Gene Wilder; and Huckleberry finn, with Ron Howard, before landing on Telly Savalas Kojak. She joined The Rockford Files in 1975 and stayed with this show until its conclusion in 1979 and worked with series star James Garner on the 1978 TV movie The New Maverick and the 1981-82 series Bret maverick. “They don’t do actors like James Garner anymore,” she said in her interview with Eddies. “He was a great human being and a great kind of guy. What you saw on screen was what he gave you in life. Its summary television also includedHunter,The Rousters,She’s in the army now and Wild jack. In addition to her years of service with ACE, she has been an active member of the Editors Guild for over half a century. She joined the board in 1983 and in 1992 was elected secretary, a position she held until her retirement in 2018. The guild presented her with a special service award on her 85th birthday in 2012. She is survived by her children, Carol and Gary, and their families. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Film Television Fund. “I had more fun, I loved working, I couldn’t wait to get up every morning and go to work,” she said after receiving her ACE Award of Excellence. “So many people can’t say that.”







