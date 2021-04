Thor: Love and Thunder: Russell Crowe confirms role in Marvel movie

In March, it was revealed that the Oscar-winning actor Russel crowe joined the starry cast from the upcoming Marvel movie Thor: Love and Thunder. While his role in the film was being kept under wraps at the time, Crowe recently revealed the identities of his characters during an interview with the Australian radio show, JOY Breakfast with the Murphys. Collider reports that Crowe ended the interview casually by saying: Now I’m going to get on my bike, I’m going to ride to Disney-Fox studios, and I’m going to take out the hot tongs (curling iron), and around 9:15 am, I’ll be Zeus in Thor 4. It’s my last day as Zeus. -ing by the way, and I’ll take it. The Australian actor will play the role of Zeus, Lord of the Sky. AV Club reports that the addition of Zeus (and maybe a few more Olympians) to the Thor franchise will likely send shockwaves through the entire MCU, highlighting two takeaways: Take Away 1: The role of Christian Bales as Gorr the God Butcher, the main villain of Thor: Love and Thunder, now takes on a whole new meaning. While fans initially speculated that the characters ‘title, God Butcher, referred to Norse gods (like Thor and his friends), Crowes’ role as Zeus suggests that Gorr might be aiming for Mount Olympus. According to Cinema mixGorrs’ life goal is, as the name suggests, to destroy all gods in the Marvel Universe as he received no help when he and his family prayed for help. Takeaway 2: Zeuss’ introduction to the MCU sets the stage for Hercules, a fan-favorite Marvel character, to make a big screen appearance somewhere down the line. Geek’s lair reports that Hercules first appeared in the Marvel Universe in 1965, in the Stan Lee and Jack Kirbys comic book Thors Journey Into Mystery. Since then, Hercules has been featured in several comics fighting alongside Thor and has even teamed up with the Avengers on more than one occasion. In his Geek’s lair article, Mike Cecchini describes Hercules as a hedonistic and fun goofball and perfect for the tone of the MCU. Cecchini adds that the character also has the potential to be the headliner of the franchise if Marvel ever decides to explore that possibility. Thor: Love and Thunder is currently filming in Australia and is slated to hit theaters in May 2022, according to IMDb.

