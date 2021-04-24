6 Bollywood Characters Most Compatible With Virgos





Virgos are the perfectionist people. They are responsible, caring, stubborn and analytical. So, here are 6 Bollywood characters who are the most compatible with Virgo people.

Virgo people are considered perfectionists. They always try to do everything perfectly keeping a strict eye on every detail. They are rational, reliable, responsible, hardworking and believe in functionality. This earth element sign is a female zodiac sign that reacts to everything in a passive way. This sign is also considered the receptive sign. So what kind of people will be most compatible with Virgos. Well Bollywood has always been a big help in figuring this out. So here are 5 heroes from Bollywood films that are highly compatible with Virgos. Kabir Khan – Chak De India The character Kabir Khan, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is strict, responsible, hard worker and focuses on perfection. Before coaching his team, he properly studies all previous games to train the team for that particular game. This clearly shows his perfectionist attitude. So, it is highly compatible with Virgo girls. Vidya Bagchi- Kahaani The film shows the character intelligent, analytical and focused. The character Vidya, played by Vidya Balan, continues to search for the right clue to find her husband’s killer. She even pays close attention to making things and her story real and for that, she demolishes all traces that can get the police on her. This meticulous attitude is what Virgos have. So, Vidya Bagchi is one of the most compatible characters with Virgo boys. Aryan Singh – Dhoom 2 This character, played by Hrithik Roshan, is what every Virgo girl will easily fall for. Although a cool thief, this character is cautious and focused. Without proper analysis, he won’t take any risks. Before even stealing an object, he makes appropriate studies on that object, then begins to make plans. It’s still something Virgos love to do. So this character is also very compatible with Virgo women. Aisha Banerjee – Wake Up Sid Aisha Banerjee, played by Konkona Sen Sharma, is an aspiring writer, who wants to have great success in her career. And for that, she does enough work and always focuses on her goal. She is disciplined, serious in her life. All of these traits are the perfect complement to a Virgo man. Rustom Pavri – Rustom Rustom, played by Akshay Kumar, is disciplined, focused, analytical, critical, stubborn but at the same time kind. His responsible attitude is reflected in his respect for the country and its people. Shashi Godbole – English Vinglish Shashi, played by Sridevi, shows her stubbornness in this film to learn English quickly to prove herself to her family. But at the same time, she is very responsible and cares about her family. Her calm and gentle demeanor is also something that a Virgo man will love. Read also:4 Heroes of Bollywood movies most compatible with Leo women X

