Broadway actors protest inclusion and removal of accused producer Scott Rudin





More than 100 Broadway and theater actors, employees and workers demonstrated on Thursday, calling for Scott Rudin’s full resignation and demanding additional diversity in the industry. Rudin, an award-winning film, television and theater producer, is accused of intimidation and harassment of employees. “We want to kick Scott Rudin out of the Broadway League,” said March co-host Nattalyee Randall. CBS New York, referring to the largest theater union. Rudin has moved away from his current and future Broadway and film projects, including the highly anticipated Broadway revival of “The Music Man” starring Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster. This follows accusations of intimidation, harassment and abuse by current and former employees which were detailed in a recent briefing published in the Hollywood Reporter. Last week, Rudin announced his decision and apologized in a statement to CBS News. “After a period of reflection, I have made the decision to no longer actively participate in our Broadway productions, effective immediately. My roles will be filled by other members of the Broadway community and, in a number of cases , by the list of participants, already in place on these programs, ”said the press release. “Much has been written about my story of troubling interactions with my colleagues, and I am deeply sorry for the pain my behavior has caused individuals, both directly and indirectly. I am now taking actions that I should have taken ago. years to fight this behavior. “ Still, protesters on Thursday called for Rudin’s impeachment as a Broadway League producer. “Scott could still be a silent partner,” said Courtney Daniels, who organized the march. “We want him banned from the Broadway League. We want him banned and put on the non-working list.” Protesters at the “March on Broadway: Broadway Fights Back” to fight racism and inequality in the New York theater industry on April 22, 2021. TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP via Getty

In addition to Rudin’s impeachment, the march listed five other requests around inclusion, safety and visibility as a list of BIPOC and indigenous groups that the Actors Equity Association works with. They also called for greater inclusion of transgender and non-binary artists, diversity in the national council for actor equity, accessibility for deaf and disabled artists and a report explaining how actor contributions 2019-2020 have been spent. New trends March participants filled Times Square and walked down Broadway with placards and posters highlighting their rallying cries. “The portrayal of people with disabilities shouldn’t be just on disability shows,” a protester told CBS New York. “We can play any role.”







