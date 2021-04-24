Michael Chabon, former Scott Rudin collaborator, breaks silence on allegations

The Pulitzer Prize winner says the producer treated the staff “with what I would call careful, even surgical contempt, like a torturer trained to cause wounds that leave no visible mark.”



Longtime Scott Rudin collaborator Michael Chabon speaks after Hollywood journalistApril 7 cover story on the allegations made against the producer.

In a column onWay shared on Friday, Chabon writes that he “has collaborated regularly” with Rudin, including the 2000 film adaptation of one of Chabon’s novels Wonder boysandThe Amazing Adventures of Kavalier and Clay and in doing so, “worked with and got to know many of its employees, a generation of them, from VPs to researchers to assistants who worked on phones,” including Kevin Graham-Caso , whose brother revealed he committed suicide following years of battling PTSD. “He was a sweetheart and it was a boost to learn, from his brother Davids’ recent video, about his suicide,” writes Chabon.

While reflecting on their working relationship, Chabon admits that “twenty years is a long time to collaborate with an abuser”. He goes on to say that he “regularly, even regularly” heard Rudin treat his staff “with what I would call careful, even surgical contempt, like a torturer trained to cause wounds that leave no visible trace”.

One of the abusive events he claimed to have witnessed included Rudin throwing a pencil at an assistant, “as the young man had fled the Scotts office and Scotts was screaming.” “The pencil hit the back of the assistant’s head, the eraser first, and fell to the mat. A minute later Scott called me into his office, and we started talking, like if nothing untoward had happened, from the script we were working on at the time … In these five words, the recipe for a culture of abuse, in families, in the workplace and in the world, ”he wrote, adding that Rudin was unaware that he had seen the shocking moment.

Chabon says that in his presence “Scotts’ behavior was relatively controlled” and “his criticisms and punishments were offered in a tone that might sound like” jokes. “” But there would be times when he could see Rudin easily. “flush with anger” and try to “hide”.

Chabon adds that he “didn’t just know” but rather “took it for granted” because “Scott was the way he was, Hollywood was like that, and to be a professional, to be grown up in Hollywood, you could not take it. Scotts behavior too seriously, even though it was unprofessional and youthful. “But that was all bullshit,” he adds. “To say ‘I took it for granted’ is to let go too easily.”

He then apologizes for helping to perpetuate “the myth that professional and artistic success, coded as ‘survival’, requires submission to abuse, coded as ‘harshness’. “

Chabon also claims that he did not end his working relationship with Rudin even when in 2010 Rudin “turned fury, vitriol and vituperation against me, in a dispute over the terms of a deal. , in a series of powerful Rudin email bombs filled with nails, razor blades and personal slurs. “He also claims that Rudin would continue to ‘demean’ his wife, which led to Chabon drawing a line and” resolved not to no longer work with him ”.

Chabon concludes that “it is not enough to draw a line”, and it is imperative “to point it out”. “You have to draw people’s attention to him and explain why he’s there, why you drew him. That’s another thing I didn’t have the courage to or, to be completely honest, l inspiration, or vision, to do. even occurs to me. “

THRcontacted a representative of Rudin for a request for comment.

followingTHRArticle from April 7 which included recollections of some of Rudin’s former staff who have spoken publicly about sharing allegations of abusive and aggressive behavior for a number of years, Rudin responded to the allegations by issuing a statement for The Washington Post noting that he plans to “take a step back” from Broadway productions following the allegations. “Much has been written about my story of troubling interactions with colleagues, and I am deeply sorry for the pain my behavior has caused individuals, both directly and indirectly,” Rudin wrote. “After a period of reflection, I am sorry. have made the decision to no longer actively participate in our Broadway productions, effective immediately. “

Rudin also sincerely announced that he plans to take a step back from Jennifer Lawrence’s upcoming A24 movie. Red, white and water, as well as Joel Coen’s Macbeth’s tragedy,with Frances McDormand and Denzel Washington. “When I commented this weekend, I was focusing on the successful reopening of Broadway and I didn’t want my past behavior to interfere with everyone’s efforts to come back,” Rudin said in a statement. “It is clear to me that I should be taking the same path in film and streaming. I am deeply sorry for the pain my behavior has caused and I am taking this step with a commitment to grow and change.”