Bollywood Buzz: Celebrities mourn the death of Shraban Ratod. Salman Khan’s ‘Rade’ Sets Record | Hindi movie news

From grieving celebrity of Shravan Rathod to the City B star who unites to reach struggling COVID patients, to Radhe de Salman, who has had a record start, the latest updates from Bollywood. All available.

Nadeem-Shravan duo’s iconic music composer Shravan Rathod died Thursday evening of COVID-19. He was 66 years old. His demise as soon as fans, film industry folks and friends took him to social media to share their shocks and sorrows while sending condolences to their families. There was news from. Akshay Kumar stars like Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Bhatt, Kunal Kohli, Shreya Ghoshal and Adnan Sami were on hand to pay tribute and honor his memory.

During these covid-19 ordeal times, Bollywood stars stepped in to harness their star power. Due to the lack of oxygen, plasma, medicine and other necessities in parts of the country, stars such as Boomy Pedneker in Sonam K Ahuja, Sasmita Sen and Tarpsy Panne are using Twitter handles to help citizens. It helps get the word out and spread the message. COVID-Patients in Need.

Speaking of real-life heroes, I’ve been informed that Akshay Kumar will soon be seen bringing another true story to the big screen. The actor’s film with Jagan Shakti, director of “Mission Mangal”, is based on real events. The word circling indicates that this is an action drama with a hint of science and is set in the current era. The subject is that Akshay plays and acts as a law enforcement officer.

Meanwhile, on Gram, Kartik Aaryan reappeared today, sharing photos in the 50 grays. Encode or decode this image as you wish. Stick to #maskup. The photo caught my eye, but what caught my eye was the comments section. Fans sent a message of love and support to the actor as he watched him return to action after dust settled over his controversial release of Karan Johar backed “Dostana 2”.

Another star fan who clearly missed was Salman Khan! Don’t believe us. Its trailer “Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai” is proof of record numbers collected just hours after its release. Obviously, one time wasn’t enough to capture everything the trailer had to offer, including the signature dialogue, high-octane action, music, and drama. Not only was it the fastest Bollywood trailer to reach 100,000 likes in a record 10 minutes, it also had 30 million views in 12 hours.

