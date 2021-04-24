Former Stratford Festival actor finds home behind camera with award-winning film





Content of the article David J. Phillips may never appear on the front of a Wheaties! box, but the former Stratford Festival actor will forever be linked to the famous breakfast cereal. Phillips produced Eat Wheaties !, an award-winning film starring Tony Hale, who rose to fame for his lead role on the popular sitcom Arrested Development. Phillips, 43, born in Brampton, was recruited by fellow Canadian Scott Abramovich, who wrote and directed the 86-minute comedy and was looking to partner with someone whose resume included producing films in Los Angeles with a similar budget. Enter Phillips, who moved to Los Angeles 12 years ago to work primarily behind the camera after a stint on stage that included Stratford from 2002 to 2005. I liked the script right away, Phillips said on a West Coast set Friday. I thought it was fun, cool, and non-violent, and I had a lovely heart. Eat wheat! The name will make sense after watching the film, said Phillips, which was originally scheduled for release in 2020, but has been pushed back to April 30, when it will hit select US theaters and iTunes. On-demand streaming services like those offered by Canadian cable companies will have access to the film both comedic and heartfelt a week later, Phillips said.

Content of the article At the moment, it is a period of isolation and people are alone, he added. Even though we did it before the pandemic, it takes on a new sense of human connection, people are trying to find that connection, and you wonder what life will be like (when it is) back to normal. Other cast members include Elisha Cuthbert, (24 / Happy Endings / The Girl Next Door), Sarah Chalke (Scrubs / Roseanne / How I Met Your Mother), Paul Walter Hauser (Cobra Kai / Richard Jewell) and Danielle Brooks ( Orange Is the New Black). The film was a hit on the festival circuit, garnering critical acclaim and multiple accolades. It rekindled our confidence, Phillips said. It was an interesting career arc for Phillips, who graduated from Ryersons Drama School and then co-hosted a game show on YTV for two years. His first glimpse of the Festival came in 2002, when he had a small role alongside Stratford mainstays William Hutt and Lucy Peacock in Alls Well That Ends Well at the company’s 50th anniversary. Phillips has appeared in seven other plays, including Macbeth with his friend Graham Abbey in the lead role, and he received the Tyrone Guthrie Festivals Award in 2003. Getting that experience was amazing, and it’s enticing because you’re so close to the stage and part of the action, he said. When I first took the stage with a packed house and people all around you, you are no longer joking. Phillips didn’t like him as much back then, but he fondly remembers his summers at Festival City. He lived on Water Street and walked to work, New Orleans Pizza, and downtown bars and restaurants.

Content of the article It was nice and calm and beautiful there, he said. Phillips has produced numerous films since moving to Los Angeles and now prefers to be behind the camera, which gives him more creative control. His time in Stratford provided an artistic foundation to work with and hire the best people, he said. Phillips even joked about returning to town to shoot a movie or, if he’s feeling adventurous, returning to the stage, if only for a brief moment. It was a great experience, but I think I should take a few classes first, he said. You strive for excellence and being part of Stratford teaches you that. [email protected]

