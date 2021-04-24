West Hollywood Aquatics member Rook Campbell makes a difference in the pool

Rook Campbell stood on the pool deck in front of a dozen of his teammates in 2019, wearing his least favorite thing in the world: a standard women’s one-piece swimsuit. He was nervous but expected a positive response for what he was about to say, which was that he was going to have surgery and would be back at the pool in four weeks with something. much more comfortable: a men’s swimsuit.

Campbell spoke for a few minutes during the training sessions he participates in with the two clubs he swims with, the West Hollywood Aquatics and the Southern California Aquatic Masters. Once he was done speaking, people thanked him for sharing his personal gender journey and told him a story about someone they knew who was dating. He remembers a crying teammate.

“People didn’t seem embarrassed,” says Campbell. “They felt moved as humans. They looked vulnerable, and it was very special. People were listening with themselves. It didn’t seem to me to be judgmental.

Campbell, 44, is a professor at the University of Southern California, where he teaches a variety of courses, including contemporary issues in sport, sport and social change, and transgender issues in sport. He has always been an athlete, from skateboarding as a kid to earning a rowing scholarship at USC to professional cycling in the United States and Europe after graduation.

As a child, Campbell lived his own private truth. “I felt like I was waiting for my parents to tell me that they lied to me and that I was a boy,” he says. He didn’t see his gender as a sports conflict until later in life, when Campbell, who learned to swim at 34, tried on a woman’s swimsuit in a store. “With the swim there was an obvious clash that I couldn’t sort out,” Campbell says of the specific swim gear. “I was okay with that and then suddenly I wasn’t.

In 2018, Campbell made the decision to make the switch and started taking male hormones. It was one of those “ah-ha” moments because in doing so he had just disqualified himself from the women’s race forever. “I thought it was amazing,” he says. “I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is awesome.’ Here, I gladly give up a sporting identity.

In July 2019, he underwent surgery to switch from a woman to a man. Campbell only decided to go through this when he became a parent. He and his partner, Jocee, to whom he has been married since 2013, have three young children.

“As a parent, I suddenly found myself in this whole new gendered world that wasn’t the way I walked the planet before,” says Campbell. “I have been invited to ‘ladies’ parties ‘and there are mothers’ groups. No one had ever called me that and it was awful.

“I don’t really know how I evolved in the world of the genre [before then] and maybe it was [because of] sports. But by suddenly becoming a parent, you get a roadblock. It was shocking. I was confused. I wasn’t trying to fit in, but it was like I was and I didn’t want to.

Campbell didn’t want to have this contradiction. He wanted to be true to himself and live the lessons and values ​​he eventually wanted his children to see and embody.

By letting his family and friends know about this life-changing transition decision, Campbell has created a project for everyone. First, he explained what was going on, that he was going to start taking hormones but that other things about him, like his love for cappuccinos and the Los Angeles Clippers, would not change. He asked those close to him to write him a story about the change they had experienced in their own life or how they had personally experienced the transformation. Some people sent deep stories of breast cancer or brain surgery, others wrote poems.

“One of the things about Rook is he’s so participatory,” says Kim Menaster, her West Hollywood teammate, who wanted to be friends with Campbell as soon as she met him. “Even with his transition, it was like an art project. He wants to involve everyone in it and get people to share their thoughts and feelings.

The day Campbell spoke to his family of swimmers, he simultaneously introduced the LANEMATE project. It was a personal and fun way to introduce many swimmers to both the vision of welcoming people to the sport better by removing barriers such as gender-defining swimsuits or locker rooms.

Doing this wasn’t intimidating with West Hollywood, as he calls it, “goofy and fun,” a historically gay club that came together in Southern California in the 1980s to welcome swimmers at one time. difficult for people in the LGBTQ community. Introducing LANEMATE to his two clubs was a chance for all of his lanemates to get to know Campbell and invite them to support him.

“You can spend hours with people, and we ‘know’ each other and have all this knowledge about how you are as a swimmer and what your personality looks like in the morning,” Campbell says. “But I was like, ‘OK, I should probably let them know I’m going to have this surgery and come back.'”

Campbell handed out swim caps with gender pronoun checkboxes while telling everyone how he got there. Campbell began swimming while doing doctoral research and working on his thesis in Paris. He quickly fell in love with the way he felt in the water, and the pool became a place where he could ignore the dysphoria he had to wear “that overly sexual thing that wasn’t me,” he says. he. He followed that up by explaining that he would be having surgery and that he would like everyone to check out how they identify on the caps and post photos or videos on Instagram and tag him so he can do it. pool experience while recovering from his operation.

Campbell describes people as incredibly receptive, positive, and beautiful. He was humiliated when the pool manager hung one of his LANEMATE caps on his office wall next to the Olympians who trained there. Campbell had made the subject of transgender people more accessible than taboo.

“For Rook, the courage it took to come back was inspiring,” said Rada Owen, Southern California Aquatic Masters coach and 2000 US Olympian, who coaches Campbell when he swims with her club. “Walking on a pool deck in a bathing suit – I mean we’re all body conscious – and talking to a team and saying, ‘When I come back I’ll wear a male suit,’ then deal with everyone. locker room problem, can’t even imagine what it is. I’ll have his back no matter what. He is free to be him.

Owen says when Campbell returned from the highest surgery, nothing looked different; it was just “business as usual”. He went from the women’s locker room to the men’s locker room, and although he says it was a little scary, the actual process was disappointing.

Campbell, following a suggestion from one of his West Hollywood coaches, asked his West Hollywood teammate Jon Garrison to accompany him to the men’s locker room to support him during a session of Southern California Aquatic Masters training. Garrison, who has worked with LGBTQ youth, was flattered.

“If that was me, I’d just like a buddy to break the seal with,” Garrison says. “It’s the unknown. “How are people going to treat me? What will be the experience of someone who wants to exist in the same space but doesn’t know if I can?

“As soon as we were there together, I felt him relax. He said, “I’m fine”. I didn’t know what to expect, but it was very cold.

A few months after Campbell’s surgery, he hosted an event with his club called LANEMATE x WH20, a swim clinic for transgender and non-binary athletes in the community to feel comfortable, welcomed and safe while jumping. in the swimming pool. Campbell and Menaster made special swim caps for the event that read “LANEMATE x WH20” on one side and “Swimming is for all genders and all bodies” on the other. They also made the locker rooms neutral for the event.

The pool was split in two, with one half a traditional swimming practice and the other devoted to teaching people to swim. Members of West Hollywood who participated as coaches went through beatings; Menaster took charge of teaching people to put on their caps and glasses.

“Enjoying my own spaces with pools and teammates and my new body, it was really cool to be able to share it,” says Campbell, who believes he’s the only active, outdoor trans swimmer in West Hollywood. “I really hadn’t been part of a larger trans community on the ground in particular, or even involved in a queer community, so coming back to that at the grassroots was so nice to see people doing these things. It wasn’t really grandiose, just simple. And it took a lot of work, time, thought and imagination. “

Campbell, who is hoping to have more LANEMATE events after the coronavirus pandemic, is not thinking about the impact he has had on his club. He just wants to be a part of West Hollywood, make the pool more welcoming and inclusive, and make his teammates aware of the barriers people in queer and trans communities face.

Campbell sees how his life impacts his students at USC because they share it with him. But sometimes it’s not that obvious.

Owen has worked with a 22-year-old transgender swimmer for 15 years. She was comfortable swimming with Owen in her backyard, but refused to go to a public pool. At first, Owen and her student’s parents weren’t sure why, but when she came out at 19, it all made sense. Similar to Campbell, Owen’s coed didn’t want to go to a public swimming pool because she didn’t want to wear a male suit and feel naked.

She and Campbell were making the transition around the same time. When Campbell first heard of her, he gave Owen a zine (a collection of his thoughts and feelings in animated form) that he made for Owen’s student. Inside was a cartoon with a caption that read, “I had to wear a female costume and it was uncomfortable.”

“I thought it was a great way to just explain to people what was going on [Campbell’s] mind, ”says Owen.

Owen’s student was hit. After seeing the zine and hearing how Campbell’s story mirrored hers, she became more tolerant and now wears a swimsuit and jammers and is more comfortable swimming in public. Owen says that when her student returns to college, she plans to swim in the college pool.

“Without knowing her, Rook helped her accept that ‘I can do this, and it’s going to be good,'” Owen said.

Campbell says, “It’s a real gift. It’s motivating and empowering when you give something to the world and realize that it sticks to its landing.