CN Film Office and Native American Media Alliance Present Writers Seminar | Culture & Leisure





TULSA – The Cherokee Nation Film Office has partnered with the Native American Media Alliance to launch the first Native American Writers Seminar. The new initiative aims to help Native Americans break into the entertainment industry by providing support to new and developing writers. The week-long virtual seminar, scheduled for July, will feature several intensive writing workshops, as well as one-on-one mentoring and group sessions focused on developing existing scripts and preparing submissions for the writing scholarships. “The Cherokee Nation Film Office is delighted to present this new seminar for future Native American screenwriters. We are living in a renaissance, where television and film audiences crave more diverse storytelling,” said Jennifer Loren, director of the office of the movie. “The need to train more Native American screenwriters who can sit at these tables and create this content is immediate. We believe workshops like this are a key part of the pipeline already established by the Barcid Foundation, which has been successful in providing Indigenous writers with access to Hollywood decision makers. “ The Native American Writers Seminar provides intensive commentary, an overview of prestigious scholarships and their application processes, rigorous writing sessions, and access to accomplished industry professionals. “We are honored to partner with the Cherokee Nation Film Office on this new venture. With the success of our television and feature film scriptwriting labs, we continue to develop new ways to support our artists, ”said Ian Skorodin, Managing Director of the Barcid Foundation. The submission period for this year’s intensive is now open and applications will be accepted until May 14. Launched in 2019, the mission of the Cherokee Nation Film Office is to increase the presence of Native Americans at all levels of the film and television industries, while creating opportunities for economic development and employment in the Cherokee Nation. NAMA is a community-based organization that provides the true voice of Native Americans in the entertainment industry and offers unique programs that educate the non-Native population. For more information or to submit an application, visit https://nama.media/inaugural-native-american-writers-seminar-call-for-applications.

