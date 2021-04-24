Saif Ali Khan once harassed his daughter Sara Ali Khan for criticizing Bollywood after being here for three minutes





Saif Ali Khan once mocked his daughter, Sara Ali Khan, for criticizing Bollywood after being here for three minutes. The two shared the couch on Koffee With Karan, which was filmed ahead of the release of his first film, Kedarnath. The comments were part of the bonus during an episode of the sixth season, titled Unseen Koffee Konfessions. Host Karan Johar asked Saif and Sara about the pressure of looking a certain way and how more and more people are opting for Botox and fillers. She admitted the pressure is there, but said it had to be accepted. Somewhere down the line, you have to muster the inner strength to withstand that pressure and be comfortable in your own skin, she said. If you are not comfortable and confident in who you are then there will be 500 people willing to pull you down, she added, adding that everyone is being dragged out for various reasons and that it really shouldn’t matter. Saif, who had been silent until this point, suddenly rang the bell, Brigitte Bardot, remembering the name of the actor he was talking about as an example of graceful aging. Sara called him for zoning in the middle of their conversations and asked him what she was talking about. Also read: When 16-year-old Varun Dhawan marveled at Lisa Haydons’ beauty, but saw him as a hungry child Trolling behind his daughter, Saif said: You were talking about people in this industry pulling you down after being here for three minutes. He then laughed at her saying: Trials and tribulations But isn’t it true, father, that people are trying to endanger you here no matter what? Sara asked, what Saif was okay with, they do, some of them. She then said, they do, management, public relations, hair styling, makeup, everyone! I’m not wrong. Sara debuted with Kedarnath in 2018 and followed with Simmba. She was last seen during the reboot of Coolie No 1, opposite Varun Dhawan. His next release is Atrangi Re, alongside Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.



