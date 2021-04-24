Trainspotting 2 actor requested removal of his friends’ SIM card, court said

A Trainspotting T2 actor who died in a shooting asked his friend’s son to remove a SIM card from his father’s phone hours after being attacked at his home, a court has heard.

Radley Welsh, 48, was fatally shot in his apartment in west Edinburgh on April 17, 2019.

Sean Orman, 30, has pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges against him, including murder, attempted murder, firearms and drug offenses, and is on trial in Edinburgh High Court.

The court was previously informed of an alleged attempted murder of David McMillan, 50, and an assault on his son David, 25, at their home in Pitcairn Grove, Edinburgh, on March 13 of that year. .

Mr. Welsh and Mr. McMillan Senior have been friends since school.

At Friday’s trial, Mr McMillan Junior said Mr Welsh texted him and asked him to remove the chip from his father’s phone while he recovered in hospital from the attack.

Richard Goddard QC, deputy lawyer, said: If this SIM card is removed, some data could be lost.

It looks like you or your father didn’t want the police involved in this incident.

Mr McMillan Junior was overheard on a call to emergency services saying there was no police or police but claimed it was because he wanted an ambulance as his girlfriend had alerted the police.

Meanwhile, witness Dean White testified at trial that the accused spoke of attacking a man and his son with a machete in the Oxgangs area for money.

He alleged that Orman also claimed he was paid 10,000 to get Mr. Welsh with a shotgun.

Bradley Welsh was shot dead in April 2019 (PA) Pennsylvania Bradley Welsh was shot dead in April 2019 (PA)

Mr White was repeatedly questioned by defense lawyer Ian Duguid QC on Friday about his recollections of the events and why they did not always match his statements to police.

The lawyer told Mr White that he was not afraid of anything in this scenario and that he had made up events about Ford Kugas’ involvement in the incident to help the police.

Mr Duguid said: I would say it’s a fantasy, you are telling fantastic untruths.

The witness said: No, I am not fantasizing, I am telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.

I was taken away from my loving family whom I will never see again because of the statements I made.

I told the police exactly what was going to happen, this guy would still be alive today.

I was fired and cannot have any contact with my family today.

If I wasn’t afraid I would still be in Edinburgh.

The court also heard that Mr. White was smoking cannabis at the time of this meeting with Orman, as well as prescription drugs and methadone to combat heroin addiction.

Orman is also accused of driving at speeds of up to 123 mph on the Edinburgh bypass on April 22, 2019, where the limit is 70 mph, and of not stopping for uniformed police officers.

He faces a charge of driving on the opposite side of the roadway from Clovenstone Road at over 92 mph, where the limit is 30 mph.

Another charge alleges that he drove without insurance and was in possession of the class A drug diamorphine and the class C drug diazepam.

The trial, before Judge Lord Beckett, continues on Monday.

