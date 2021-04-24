Hollywood trades private Oscar parties for public events





Comic illustration by Wehoville. No endorsement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences is implied. We used to have pre-nights at the Oscars. Now we have pre-protests. Former Chateau Marmont employees who were unceremoniously canned during the height of the COVID pandemic last year have planned a star-studded evening to remember outside of their former workplace tonight. And unlike most red carpet events here, you’re actually welcome to attend. Joined by Jane Fonda, Alfonso Cuaron and Lena Headey (aka Cersei Lannister), the sacked workers and their union activists will gather tonight for Hollywood-style justice, starting at 5 p.m. outside the hotel. Learn more about tonight’s rally: The action comes a day after Oscar-nominated director Aaron Sorkin has pulled filming of the major production Being the Ricardos, starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, from the hotel due to the ongoing labor dispute, honoring the Chateau Marmont boycott. Organizers say the protest action will have an awards theme to celebrate the decades of service Chateau Marmont employees have given to Hollywoods Playground and workers are hosting events throughout Oscar weekend to draw attention to the hotel boycott. Through the high profile boycott Château Marmont, workers are asking the hotel to demonstrate its commitment to respecting workers’ years of service by rehiring them in accordance with their legal rights and ensuring that all workers, regardless of their race, gender or of their background, feel treated with dignity and respect. A growing number of celebrities have endorsed the workers’ call for a boycott, including Martin Sheen, Tom Morello, Edie Falco, Constance Zimmer, Nikki Bilderback, Thomas Sadoski, Joshua Oppenhimer, Eliza Dushku and Alison Pill. Organizations like SAG-AFTRA have also expressed support for the dismissed workers. It’s been over a year since Château Marmont laid off more than 200 of its workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic, leaving workers who had dedicated decades of their lives to the hotel without job security or care of health provided by the company. Since then, many hotel employees have spoken about their experiences working at the hotel, sparking concern among community leaders and a call for a boycott. According to public records, the Chateau Marmont was approved for a PPP loan of $ 1.95 million on February 5, 2021 and, as of April 13, the loan had been disbursed but not fully repaid or debited, according to the SBA. UNIT HERE Local 11 asked the U.S. Small Business Administration to investigate to ensure the hotel meets the paycheck protection loan requirements.







