Santikos and Firstmark Credit Union to give 1,000 teachers cinema vouchers during Teacher Appreciation Week





During Teacher Appreciation Week, 1,000 teachers will receive a movie voucher and other thank you gifts from Santikos and Firstmark Credit Union.

SAN ANTONIO Santikos Entertainment partners with Firstmark Credit Union to honor teachers in a special way during Teacher Appreciation Week. In a press release from Santikos and Firstmark Credit Union, the duo will give 1,000 teachers the chance to travel to different locations in Firstmark and collect a free movie voucher, free popcorn pass, and a free 30-minute game card. A teacher will also be featured daily and featured with a free private screening. The selected teacher will be able to have the entire auditorium to himself with up to 20 of his friends and family. Here is the press release from Santikos and Firstmark Credit Union: Santikos Entertainment today announced a partnership with Firstmark Credit Union to honor teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. “To say that the teachers worked overtime this year would be an understatement. When it comes to our children and shaping their minds, teachers play a key role, ”said Andrew Brooks, executive director of sales and marketing for Santikos. “When our friends at Firstmark Credit Union approached us with ideas on how to thank teachers, we immediately knew we wanted to be seriously ‘wrapped up’ in supporting their cause. For the week of May 3-7, 1,000 teachers will have the opportunity to visit different locations in Firstmark and collect a free movie voucher, free popcorn pass, and a free 30-minute game card. In addition to freebies, a teacher will be showcased daily and featured with a free private screening. The ultimate cinema experience will be having an exclusive auditorium for themselves and 20 of their friends and family. “We can’t thank our stars in the classroom enough,” said Valerie Bravo, Director of Education and Branding for Firstmark Credit Union. “Teachers play many roles in supporting our young people as they are asked to be the writers, directors, producers and talent when they are in the classroom. We believe there is nothing better than ‘offer the chance to go to the movies, get comfortable. plush recliners, add some extra butter to the popcorn, then sit back, relax and enjoy the show. “ Our media partners are invited to the Santikos Palladium on April 28 at 5:00 p.m. as we welcome 100 VIP professors to launch this incredible initiative. They will enjoy a night of freebies and a private screening. Please come help us say, “Thank you” as we honor these #ReelStars. For more information, please visit www.santikos.com/teacherapprquency/ or www.firstmarkcu.org/taw/ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=videoseries

