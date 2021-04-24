New OTT rules won’t stop queer Bollywood Geeli Pucchi stories from married women

Text size:

NOT25 years ago Deepa Mehtas Fire (1996) went viral. The idea of ​​lovers, within a middle-class family, exploring their desire and love for each other was a revolutionary thing to see on the big screen at the time. But to have to change one of the names of the protagonists from Sita to Nita to the very widespread protests Against its attack on Indian culture, the film Mehtas experienced a lot of turmoil.

In the next 25 years, India has seen more stories like this about queer relationships, but the list is still woefully short. However, in recent months there have been at least three notable efforts of the ALTBalaji series. Married women, Neeraj Ghawyans Netflix short Geeli Pucchi, to the next Ekta Kapoors webseries His history. And as the threat of censorship hangs over OTT platforms with the Narendra Modi government’s new OTT regulations, these new projects are determined to say what they want.

Challenge the standard

Queer relationships in India are still seen as something that can only be found in big cities, metropolitan areas, in a bubble where caste, gender, and society are not involved. Or if they do, it’s bound to be brutal. But everyday queer love and desire stories in the little nooks and crannies of big cities as well as small towns are now slowly being picked up. This is evident in the recent Geeli Pucchi.

The movie Neeraj Ghaywan, which is part of the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaans, is a tale that takes place in a small town in northern India. The two protagonists, Bharati Mondal and Priya Sharma, are two women from different strata of society, but with the common thread of being women in a male-dominated factory and being women who love women.

What is significant in representations of queer relationships in India, especially between two women, is how marriage is an integral part of it. In a country obsessed with demand shaadi kab kar rahe ho?, women often marry before they even have the time and space to understand each other. While it may seem that these accounts suggest that bad marriages are the only reason women choose to be with other women, this is not necessarily true. In the 25 years sinceFire, Indian cinema seems to have finally understood that it may not be about a bad marriage, but about gender and sexual fluidity.

On big and small screens, working women are the new normal, not house managers trapped in bad marriages as seen in Deepa Mehtas Fire. The married womans Astha Kapoor and Geeli Pucchis Priya Sharma are both women with careers. In Asthas’ case, she has never deviated from the simple path that was set out for her, while Priya talks about her experience being with a woman as something that happened before marriage. She knows that it may not be possible for her to go through this again. But she remembers it fondly and in a way that she doesn’t talk about her relationship with her husband. And in either case, women learn that being a mother is a woman’s way of finding her true personality.

Despite our so-called progress in terms of LGBTQ + issues, heteronormative marriage continues to be the panacea in our society, closely followed by motherhood. This is the solution to all instances of deviation from normal. Except that, in these two shows, the married woman goes out, pushes the limits and even debates without ever looking back. The triumph, if we seek it, is not so much in the happiness forever that obsesses us, but in the very act of pushing the limits.

So while I’m Geeli Pucchi, Bharati feels what she does with Priya, is she also the one who makes Priya jail? in her heterosexual domestic life, by the birth of her child. But Bharti also knows that in the world they live in, making fun would be their reality, and not a happy ending even if Priya decides to step out of her domestic space.

Reframing female relationships

At a time Married women and Geeli Puchi, if desire is primordial, it is also the tenderness of the feminine bond. The married womans Peeplika Khan, played by Monica Dogra, seeks solace in Astha after the death of her husband, Aijaaz. Right before his death, Astha had confessed that she had fallen in love with him. The stereotypical trope of the cassock, or the other woman, is fortunately absent here. The knowledge of having loved the same man, instead of creating friction, actually initiates the bond that the two women end up sharing with each other.

In Geeli PucchiMoreover, Bharati and Priya do not care about the man in Priyas life. Their connection goes beyond the immediate, the sexual, and transcends to a space that is not defined by the patriarchal understanding of female relationships being a constant competition for a man’s affection.

Peeplika Khan tells her co-star Astha Kapoor not to think of attraction in terms of sex but in terms of people. These stories illustrate the journey of how understanding of the term “queer” has managed to move beyond people’s sexual and biological identities.

Of course, that doesn’t mean lesbian is still not used as a dirty word or a term of abuse, seeing how Babbo, Asthas NRI’s sister-in-law, disdainfully calls out the embrace between Peeplika and Astha a lesbian kiss and find it disgusting. . It is not so much the morality of a married woman kissing someone else, but that of a woman kissing another woman that is the problem.

The final choices in both Geeli Pucchi and Married women may seem conventional, even cowardly to some. The normality of patriarchal family structures both stifles women and yet they often also choose to stay, simply because the comforts of the known are easier to re-establish than to face the challenges of the unknown. But for queer stories, simply daring to be, even momentarily, is an act of resistance.

