Versatile and accomplished stage and screen actor

Helen Elizabeth McCrory

Born: Aug 17, 1968

Deceased: April 16, 2021

Helen McCrory, the accomplished and versatile British stage and film actress who played Narcissa Malfoy in three Harry Potter films and Matriarch Polly Gray in the BBC series Peaky Blinders, in addition to receiving critical acclaim for her work on stage, died at her home in the north. London. She was 52 years old.

Her death from cancer was announced on social media on Friday by her husband, actor Damian Lewis.

McCrory was a familiar face to London theater audiences and British viewers and viewers long before he gained greater recognition in the Harry Potter films. She began her acting career in 1990 straight out of drama school, playing Gwendolen in an Oscar Wildes production of The Importance of Being Earnest in Harrogate, Yorkshire. In 1993, director Richard Eyre, who was the head of the National Theater, gave her the lead role in her production of the Arthur Wing Pineros play, Trelawny of the Wells, for which she received rave reviews.

Helen McCrory as Polly Gray in the BBC series Peaky Blinders.



Helen McCrory in the title role perfectly captures Roses’ crossbreeding of a loving ingnu to an injured woman, Sheridan Morley wrote in the International Herald Tribune.

The following year she played Nina in Chekhovs The Seagull at the National Theater, alongside Judi Dench and Bill Nighy, and in 1995 she was named the Most Promising Newcomer at the Shakespeare Globe Awards for her portrayal of Lady Macbeth. in the West End.

McCrory worked regularly in the theater over the next two decades, with notable appearances like Yelena in Chekhovs Uncle Vanya in 2002; as Rosalind in As You Like It in 2005 (which earned her a Laurence Olivier Award nomination for best actress); as Rebecca West at Ibsens Rosmersholm in 2008; and like Medea in 2016.

Described with unsettling accessibility and piano string nerves by Helen McCrory, Ben Brantley wrote in the New York Times, Ancient Myth Medea has become the sad but scary madwoman next door, the kind that inspires you to lock up your children.

But by 1994, McCrory was also venturing into film and television. In 2003, she appeared as Barbara Villiers, the mistress of Charles II, in the four-part Joe Wrights series Charles II: Power and Passion, and in 2006 she made a cameo appearance as as Cherie Blair, the wife of former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, in Stephen Frears The Queen, a role she reprized in the 2010 film The Special Relationship, written, just like The Queen, by Peter Morgan.

McCrory became known to the world public thanks to her role in 2009 as Narcissa Malfoy, the mother of Harry’s enemy, Draco Malfoy, in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. She once again played the role in parts one and two of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, the last films in the series. (She had actually been cast for a larger role as Bellatrix Lestrange in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, but was forced to step down after finding out she was pregnant; Helena Bonham Carter took over. .)

She was good at playing villainous the evil alien Rosanna Calvierri in an episode of Doctor Who, spiritist Evelyn Poole in the Penny Dreadful series and, perhaps most notably, Polly Gray, the aunt of gang leader Thomas Shelby on the period crime drama Peaky Blinders, a role she played for its five seasons from 2013 to 2019.

Helen McCrory played Narcissa Malfoy in three Harry Potter films. File photograph: Ian West / PA Wire



Helen Elizabeth McCrory was born on August 17, 1968 in London’s Paddington district, the eldest of three children. His father, Iain McCrory, was a diplomat; her mother, Ann (Morgans) McCrory, worked for the National Health Service.

During his childhood, his fathers working in the foreign service took the family to Tanzania, Norway, Madagascar and Paris.

Dad tells me my first appearance on stage was dancing during an official visit by the French President, McCrory said in an interview with The Times in 2014. I’m sure the idea of ​​being an actress came to me. come at this time. Every night at home was like a little concert.

As a teenager, she was sent back to England to the Queenswood Girls’ School in Hertfordshire. She started acting there and after graduating spent a year traveling in Italy before being accepted to Drama Center in London.

Being an actress was the only thing I wanted to be, she told The Times in 2017, adding that she was incredibly lucky to be given major roles quickly.

McCrory met Lewis in 2003 when they both appeared in Joanna Laurens Five Gold Rings at the Almeida Theater in London. Damian is mean and I’ve always loved my bad boys, she said on BBC Radio 4’s Desert Island Discs last year. They had two children, Manon, in 2006, and Gulliver, in 2007, and married in 2007. Although Lewis also rose to fame in the Homeland and Billions television series, they maintained a low-key life in London.

I’m much happier as I get older, McCrory told The Times in 2016. Age has only given me confidence, security and joy. She added: To me, Helen McCrory, 47 means nothing. Helen McCrory, bad housewife and argumentative after a bottle of gin would be much more relevant.

In recent years, she has appeared on television in lead roles in David Hares’ political drama Roadkill and James Grahams Quiz and as the voice of a demon in His Dark Materials.

Last year, McCrory and Lewis led a fundraising effort to provide meals for NHS staff members amid the coronavirus pandemic. Their work resulted in donations of nearly one million pounds (1.1 million) to the Feed NHS program. Just over a month ago, on March 12, she appeared with Lewis on ITV’s Good Morning Britain to discuss the project.