Entertainment
Disney World fan blows up the park for taking the awakened scalpel to his favorite attractions
An op-end in The Orlando Sentinel slamming Disney’s “wake-up call” has ignited Twitter with Patricia Arquette, James Gunn, Patton Oswalt and many others weighing in to defend the company’s adjustments to popular Disney World attractions.
“Disney is bringing the awakened scalpel to the jungle cruise. Shopkeeper Sam is away because he might offend some people. Every adult in the room realizes that Trader Sam is not a representation of reality and is meant to be a funny, silly caricature. It’s no more racist-based than all the Disney caricatures of a disconnected white American father, ”Jonathan VanBoskerc, of North Las Vegas, Nevada, wrote in the newspaper today.
The self-proclaimed Christian Republican and Tory initially opposed a recent decree from Disney officials allowing employees to wear tattoos at work before tackling changes at Splash Mountain “because of its association with Song of the South ”and the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.
“Pirates were one of my favorite attractions. My family would always ride it first on our first day at the Magic Kingdom. Now we don’t even ride it on every trip. When my family is riding Pirates now, each of the edited scenes takes us out of our illusion as they remind us of the reality and the politics that forced the changes. Disney World is going to lose us as customers if it continues on this path, ”he said.
I love Disney World, but waking up ruins the experience | Comment https://t.co/vobMA2IX6y pic.twitter.com/wpNmXXzgBK
– Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel) April 23, 2021
James Gunn replied, “The ‘wake-up call’ in particular is seeing cast member tattoos and removing a character named ‘Trader Sam’ from Jungle Cruise. A grown man sees these things (or doesn’t see them) and gets angry and the experience is “ruined” for him. Somehow, he doesn’t see this as HIS problem.
“This guy is taking Christ out of Christian if he doesn’t understand why racist images aren’t acceptable,” Patricia Arquette tweeted.
“Imagine being a person who can’t bring themselves to ride Pirates of the Caribbean at Disney World anymore because they got rid of the ‘Take a girl for a bride’ scene with crying women tied together by ropes,” reads -on in another tweet.
VanBoskerc ended by asking, “Disney, please come back to Walt’s values and vision. Customer experience should be at the heart of your business model. Immersion should not be sacrificed on the altar of political correctness and the appeasement of the Twitter crowd. “
Trader Sam, a shrunken chief dealer who appeared near the end of the Jungle Cruise ride, was pulled earlier this month as part of an ongoing redesign of the attraction and a pledge to remove negative representations of indigenous people.
Disney announced last June that the Splash Mountain tour would be re-themed to focus on the 2009 animated film. The princess and the Frog. Disney President Bob Iger called Southern song, a film set on a plantation in Georgia after the Civil War and whose characters are portrayed in the merry-go-round, “doesn’t suit today’s world” when asked a year ago if it would air on Disney +.
In 2017, Disney modified its Pirates of the Caribbean ride, removing a depiction of a wedding auction, where pirates auctioned captive women. At Disneyland in 2006, the company also added anamatironic Captain Jack Sparrow to three locations in the attraction. Captain Jack was created for the studio’s blockbuster movie franchise long after The Ride became a fan favorite.
The “wokeness”, in particular, sees the tattoos of the cast members and the removal of a character named “Trader Sam” from Jungle Cruise. A grown man sees these things (or doesn’t see them) and gets angry and the experience is “ruined” for him. Somehow, he doesn’t see this as HIS problem. https://t.co/FFhYCpHiDO
– James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2021
This guy is taking Christ out of Christian. If he does not understand why racist images are not acceptable.
– Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) April 23, 2021
If EVER anything required a TikTok video response from @ScottSeiss, That’s it. https://t.co/XUnvtkSzR0
– Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) April 23, 2021
