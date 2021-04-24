Chingari partners with Kadak Entertainment for Marathi content

NEW DELHI: Local short video app Chingari has teamed up with Marathi production house Kadak Entertainment to strengthen its regional content library and presence.

Launched by two female entrepreneurs Shruti Akshay Munot and Mayoorii Swwapnil Munot, Kadak Entertainment creates content for a Marathi speaking audience.

Breaking stereotypes and working to our best potential to deliver healthy entertainment to our user base has been a brand philosophy for Chingari. Kadak Entertainment has the same brand values ​​and we see a natural complement with them and we are happy to have them on board, ”Sumit Ghosh, co-founder and CEO of Chingari App said in a statement.

Kadak founders Shruti and Mayoorii said the company was excited about the coming together, especially for humorous content with various content creation plans and campaigns.

Mint previously reported that local short video platforms such as Chingari, Mitron and Moj are making the most of the void created by the TikTok ban, helping users in small towns with greater opportunities and greater recognition. . They partner with video streaming platforms, movie and music labels to generate content that users can interact with and play with. Last month, Chingari partnered with BandEdge, a music and talent agency, to promote aspiring singers, backstage bands, dancers, among others.

He had also linked with Bengali streaming service Hoichoi for short video clips and dialogue from shows and movies on the platform in addition to Ekta Kapoors ALTBalaji for small content and video memes which will be available on a separate page. ALTBalaji had previously partnered with the Roposo and Firework applications to host their content on its platforms.

As of June 2019, it was estimated that there were 120 million monthly TikTok users in India. Moj had reported 80 million monthly active users at last count, while Chingari claims a 40 million user base and over 3 million daily active users.