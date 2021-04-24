Bollywood hails Salman Khan star Radhe trailer declares it ‘blockbuster’





Bombay: Taking the internet by storm, the trailer for mega-star Salman Khan’s action thriller ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ broke all records with over 30 million views in 12 hours on YouTube. The trailer gave audiences a glimpse of everything in store, including adrenaline-pumping action sequences, signature one-liners, upbeat music and dance moves that are becoming national trends. and plunged the digital platform into a frenzy. Several celebrities in the film industry have also taken to social media to express their excitement and praise the trailer for the film. Tiger Shroff took his Instagram story on the day the trailer was released and posted, “Blockbuster trailer..Lots of love”. “I love the #RadheTrailer and can’t wait to see this great artist. I wish the entire #Radhe team all the best, ”Suneil Shetty tweeted while praising the action-packed“ Radhe ”trailer. Hailing Salman Khan, Disha Patani and Randeep Hooda for their work in their upcoming film, Riteish Deshmukh took to his Twitter account and wrote: “Blockbuster Trailer .. #RadheYourMostWantedBhai @BeingSalmanKhan bhau no one can match your booty. !!! @DishPatani you look awesome !!! @RandeepHooda. “ Pulkit Samrat posted the trailer on Twitter and wrote: “Dhamaakedaar !!! Seeti Maar Trailer #Radhe. “ Interestingly, while Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai became the fastest Bollywood trailer to reach 100,000 likes in a record 10 minutes, it is also the first Indian film to be released in multi-format. The film will be shown on ZEE’s pay-per-view service ZEEPlex which is based on India’s main OTT platform ZEE5 as well as all major DTH operators. The actor, along with his studio partner Zee Studios, opted for this hybrid release model given the increase in coronavirus cases across the country. ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ will also have a theatrical release and will be available in theaters in all Indian states where theaters are operational under COVID protocols. A large international film release targeting 40 countries in all international territories is also planned. It will be the first Bollywood film to hit theaters in the UK since the lockdown last year. Banner action film Yash Raj Films, directed by Prabhudeva, was previously slated for release on Eid 2020, but it could not see the light of day due to theaters being closed due to the lockdown induced by the coronavirus.

“Radhe” is co-produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri under the Salman Khan Films banners, in association with Zee Studios, Sohail Khan Productions and Reel Life Production.







