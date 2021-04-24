10 video games where the playable character is voiced by a famous actor

The last 10 years have seen a massive increase in the number of movie stars acting on television, as the landscape has changed where the TV format is now the medium of choice for quality entertainment. But it doesn’t stop there, as more and more famous actors are also infiltrating video games.

RELATED: 10 Video Game Adaptations Of Movies Released Decades Later

Hollywood actors are increasingly being considered for video game roles, and as the graphics become more and more photorealistic, games are becoming almost like a playable movie. Most of the actors in the games are just there to go through the show with the character, whether it’s Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk or JK Simmons in Gate 2. However, there have been a lot of stars who have voiced playable characters, dating from 2002.

ten Grand Theft Auto: Vice City (2002)

the Grand Theft Auto The series owes a lot to gangster movies, as the series has always been inspired by them – whether it’s the heists in Heat that were borrowed for GTA V, or the sunny Miami of the 1980s since Scarface it was in GTA Vice City. But the location isn’t the only thing they borrowed for Game 4.

Ray Liotta plays Tommy Vercetti, the playable character of City of vice, and if players close their eyes, they’ll just as easily hear Henry Goodfellas. And while there are plenty of actors who could Vercetti in a movie, no one beats Liottas’ Italian-American accent.

9 Wheelman (2009)

Although there is a ton of Fast Furious games, this is surprisingly not what Vin Diesel has put all his efforts into in the video game industry. In 2009, Diesel not only voiced a playable character, but he was also the face of his own driving game, Wheelman.

Although he was not liked by the critics, he still had charm. There’s a reason the actor has done so much voice work, because his gruff voice sounds amazing, especially on the chase sequences.

8 Metal Gear Solid V: The Phantom Pain (2015)

Metal Gear Solid is one of the most beloved video game series of all time, and arguably the best stealth franchise ever. One of the things that makes the series so great, besides sneaking around cardboard boxes and biting snakes’ heads, is the main character, Solid Snake.

RELATED: 10 Movies To Watch If You Love Metal Gear Solid Games

While not until the fifth entry in the series, the iconic character was voiced by Kiefer Sutherland. And as Sutherland starred in 24 as Jack Bauer for hundreds of episodes, he also voiced the character 24: The game too, but nothing beats his performance as Snake.

7 Crackdown 3 (2019)

the Repression the series is clearly modeled after Grand Theft Autobecause it is full of driving and running in open world. It was even created by the developers, who created the first GTA Game. However, it comes across as an amazing free roaming game, as the art direction was completely unique and gave the player some superpowers (putting a twist on the open world formula).

Crackdown 3 made the game even more unique, as Terry Crews, known for his muscular physique and playing immature characters, is the playable character for the sequel. Since Crews has a lot of energy and delivers lines like he was screaming at the audience, it was made to bring out video game characters.

6 The Legend of Spyro (2006)

During the 2006 reboot of the classic Purple Dragon game, Spyro actually had a voice, and Activision didn’t pull the purse strings on the throw.

On the heels of the success of the the Lord of the Rings series, Elijah Wood voiced Spyro the Dragon in all three games of the reboot. Not only that, but Wood has made a decent career voicing characters in video games, having voiced Frodo Baggins in five games since 2002.

5 50 Cent: Blood on the Sand (2009)

In the mid-2000s, 50 Cent wasn’t just a rapper, it was a brand. From creating successful albums to building businesses to star in movies, 50 Cent was a popular commodity.

However, more ridiculous than anything was the fact that he was a character in Blood on the sand, playing himself. While the game was clearly developed purely to promote the rapper, it ended up being one of the best foot fighting games of 2009.

4 Death Stranding (2019)

Being Hideo Kojima’s first game after his split from Konami, the developer knew he needed to increase the range of Death Stranding after his tenure on the Metal gear series. He did this by playing Norman Reedus as Sam Porter Bridges, the game’s playable character.

RELATED: The Top 10 Video Game Movies, Ranked (According To IMDb)

Between Boondock Saints and The walking dead, Death Stranding is one of the best acting projects.Death Stranding not only features Reedus, but the whole game is packed with incredible actors including Mads Mikkelsen, and even directors Guillermo Del Toro and Nicholas Winding Refn.

3 The Kingdom Hearts series

Being a series that intersects Square Enix characters with Disney characters, there are obviously a lot of different depictions of Disney in the game. However, there is always one character above all who is considered the protagonist of the series, and this is Sora, whose primary weapon is a giant sword-like key.

Sora is voiced by Haley Joel Osment, who was a famous child actor known for The sixth sense. The actor has voiced the character since the first game in 2002 and voiced it in 12 games at this point.

2 Beyond: Two Souls (2013)

To be a video game where choices really matter, Beyond two souls was one of the most challenging games of the time. Beyond two souls is an action-packed game that sees the plot mix elements of the supernatural with suspense, as the player must understand why the government is so interested in Jodie Holmes (portrayed by Elliot Page) and who this invisible entity is.

Since the game is decision-based, many fans loved it. Not only did the player’s choices affect the end result, but the dialogue was also well scripted as Page’s performance helped them stay emotionally invested in the narrative. And just like with Death Stranding, Beyond two souls has a star cast, as it also stars Willem Defoe.

1 Until Dawn (2015)

As the film draws inspiration from so many films including Evil Dead II and Fighting spirit, it’s not surprising that Until dawn features a movie star in the driver’s seat. However, there isn’t just one playable protagonist in the game, but eight of them, and three of them are famous actors.

Hayden Panettiere, Peter Stormare, and even Oscar winner Rami Malek all have their own story arcs in the game, making it arguably the most expensive game ever made when it comes to casting.

NEXT: FPS: 15 Best First-Person Shooters Without Multiplayer



following

The 10 absolute worst fighters in Mortal Kombat history, ranked





