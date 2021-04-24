His movies rain in Hawaii in Hollywood





Hthe recent rediscovery of Hawaii by Ollywood as more than just a tropical backdrop for dinosaurs and reality TV feuds, breasts are rather breathtaking – or maybe breathless. Because in one month at the start of 2021, we have The Goonies remake, Find ‘Ohana, with subtitles’ ōlelo; the debut of Dwayne Johnson’s School Days series, Young Rock; and almost simultaneous announcements of restarts Doogie Kameāloha, MD, and NCIS: Hawaii. Much of the action is being spurred by a global story-buying frenzy brought on by pandemic spreading habits, which coincided with Hawaii’s maneuverability as a relatively COVID-free set. SEE ALSO: Are We Really Profiting From Television And Film Production In Hawai’i, Or Is It Just A Hollywood Illusion? But the biggest news in the local film community isn’t a reboot but real roots. More than a dozen local films have been selected and screened on the prestigious Criterion channel during recent mini-festivals. “Local and Indigenous Hawaiian cinema has grown exponentially over the past decade, particularly over the past five years and particularly over the past two,” says Taylour Chang, Curator of Film and Performance at Honolulu Museum of Art, who created the slate for Criterion. One of the films won an Oscar in March – the animated short Steam. “I consider this moment to be a true cinematic renaissance,” says Dean Hamer, co-producer-director with Joe Wilson and lead director Hinaleimoana Wong-Kalu, perhaps better known as Kumu Hina, the title of his own biopic Hamer- Wilson. . Steam won the award for best short film at the Atlanta and Foyle film festivals, and the grand prize at the Animayo film festival. Using a flattened visual style and colors that evoke tapa patterns – and told in ōlelo Ni’ihau, the only native Hawaiian dialect to be spoken continuously since before contact with the West – he tells how the healing arts of Polynesia were brought to Hawaii ‘i by four steam, or third sex, practitioners, who have charged four stones with their mind and wisdom. SEE ALSO: The 10 Best Movies & TV Shows Made in Hawaii “When we started making this film about a Hawaiian legend in a language spoken only by a hundred people around the world, we had no idea that out of 3,000 shorts made and 100 Oscar qualified ours would be there. ‘one of 10 on the short list,’ says Hamer. He credits the nonprofit organization Pacific Islanders in Communications in particular with support for the film and many others before him, but also cites the continuum of support for filmmaking provided by the Hawaii International Film Festival; “Showcase of the short film Ohina; PBS Hawai’i; Creative Lab Hawai’i; Ō’iwi TV; and a new effort, Good Pitch Local Hawai’i, “which brings together brilliantly thought-provoking filmmakers and people with money, resources and a cast. It’s just a big, sophisticated pitch session! “ Chang quotes the same network, adding the University of Hawaii Academy of Creative Media (but modestly omitting his own influential curatorship of the Doris Duke Theater in HoMA, which Criterion singles out). “What makes our local film system special is the support of the community. You have filmmakers working on each other’s projects, giving each other feedback. Over time, over the years, it has grown and it fuels more and more work. “ Steam can be viewed on the Criterion channel and on kapaemahu.com as well as questions and answers with the filmmakers and another short film, The making of Kapaemahu.







