Oprah Winfrey shocked by royal revelations | Entertainment

Oprah Winfrey was shocked that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were so open in their interview with her.

The couple – who left their duties as royals last year to move to California with their son Archie – spoke to Oprah last month for an explosive interview in which they did a number of shocking allegations, including allegations of racism in the royal family.

Speaking at Nancy O’Dell’s Channel launch on Talkshoplive, where she was promoting her book ‘What Happened To You? Conversations about trauma, resilience and healing, ”Oprah said:“ I had no idea this would have the reverberating impact it has had and continues to have. I did a lot of preparation for this.

“[I was shocked when Meghan said that royal family members had] conversations with Harry about darkness [Archie’s] the skin could be when he was born.

“I’m like, ‘What? You go there? You go all the way.”

Oprah, 67, admitted that many of the revelations Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan made surprised her because she had not discussed the details with them prior to filming.

She said: “Whenever I do interviews with someone for something important, I have a conversation with them before.

“Haven’t seen Harry and Meghan before but I texted them and said intention was very important to me, tell me what your intention is, so we can be aligned with our goal . And our common intention was the truth. They wanted to be able to tell their story and tell it in a way that allowed them to be as truthful as possible.

“The reason it was such a powerful interview to begin with, I know how to ask questions, but what makes it powerful is when you have someone else who is willing to be so open. , as vulnerable, as truthful as them.

“So I don’t give myself credit for that, I give myself credit for asking the questions, but the reason the interview was what it was, was because they answered like they did it.”

Oprah also revealed that she personally asked the crew not to divulge any details of the interview until it aired on TV.

She said: “I remember when we finished doing the interview and that interview lasted three hours and 20 minutes I think, and I got up and I said to the crew, we all know this. that was said here, and how important it is to have the trust of the people who just shared this, and so I hope you don’t all go out into the world and share what happened. passed here.

“And so, as we put out clips on CBS, we put them out in such a way that whatever was on there couldn’t be exploited. So a lot of time, effort and energy was put into my job. go.”