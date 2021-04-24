AMC Entertainment (AMC) exceeds stock market gains: what you need to know





In the last trading session, AMC Entertainment (AMC) closed at $ 10.16, marking a movement of + 1.7% from the previous day. The stock topped the S&P 500 daily gain by 1.09%. Prior to today’s trading, shares of the theater operator had lost 8.68% in the past month. This was delayed by the loss of the consumer discretionary sector of 7.19% and the gain of the S&P 500 of 5.05% during this period. AMC will look to showcase its strength as its next earnings release approaches. On that day, AMC is expected to report profit of $ 1.15 per share, which would represent 48.2% year-over-year growth. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate calls for revenue of $ 153.03 million, down 83.75% from the previous year’s quarter. Looking at the full year, our Zacks consensus estimates suggest analysts expect earnings of – $ 2.79 per share and revenue of $ 2.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of + 82.72% and + 98.71%, respectively, compared to last year. It’s also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AMC. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, the positive estimate revisions reflect the optimism of analysts about the business and profitability of the company. Based on our research, we believe that these estimate revisions are directly related to the stock movements of nearby teams. We have developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these rating changes into account and provides a clear and actionable scoring model. Ranging from # 1 (strong buy) to # 5 (strong sell), Zacks’ ranking system has a proven and externally audited history of outperformance, with # 1 stocks averaging + 25% per year. year since 1988. Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has fallen 3.62% over the past month. AMC is currently a Zacks Rank # 3 (Hold). The leisure and leisure services industry is part of the consumer discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks rank of 172, which places it in the bottom 33% of all 250 industries. The story continues The Zacks Industry Rankings assess the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks rank of individual stocks within groups. Our research shows that the top 50% of industries top the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1. Be sure to follow all of these inventory movement metrics, and more, on Zacks.com. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (AMC): Free Stock Analysis Report To read this article on Zacks.com, click here.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos