Nawazuddin Siddiqui Attends Bollywood Vacation in Maldives: “Kuch Toh Sharam Karo … Keep This Vacation To Yourself”

In the midst of the second wave of COVID-19, Bollywood celebrities like Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani are on vacation in the Maldives. Their photos have been a feast for all fans, but a majority of the section is angry with the celebrities of B-Town. People are furious at the Bollywood show as the whole country suffers. Now even Nawazuddin Siddiqui has entered the scene, but he’s not supporting the industry this time around.

Like most common people, Nawaz is frustrated with celebrities posting their vacation photos. He thinks it is an act of insensitivity to the ordinary people of India who are dying to even provide for themselves. In his usual harsh words, Nawaz sent an important message to all the celebrities who post their vacation photos.

According to the Bollywood Hungama report, Nawazuddin Siddiqui reacts by saying: These entertainment celebrities are posting pictures from vacations at a time when the world is in the worst recession. Kuch toh sharam karo (Here people have nothing to eat, and you (the celebrities) are losing money like that. Be ashamed).

More than a vacation, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is angry with Bollywood celebrities for teasing ordinary people by sharing photos of the Maldives.

What else will they talk about? Acting? They’ll run out of steam in two minutes. At the connection ne Maldives ko tamasaha bana rakha hai (celebrities have made the Maldives a circus). I don’t know what their arrangement is with the tourism industry. But for the sake of mankind, please keep this vacation to yourself. There is suffering everywhere. The cases of Covid are multiplying. To have a heart. Please do not taunt those who are suffering.

What do you think of the words of Nawazuddin Siddiquis?

Must read: When Raveena Tandon commented on the fact that Akshay Kumar proposes to every girl: hell must speak to parents of 3/4 of Mumbai girls as mom and dad

Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube