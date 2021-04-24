Where this Hollywood union leader founded his own star-studded alliance

David White, national executive director of SAG-AFTRA, says he felt bad when he had to cut a third of his staff at the world’s largest entertainment union in 2020.

Firing 200 colleagues due to the pandemic has been one of the most difficult things I have done in my career, says White.

The 51-year-old lawyer has headed the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists since a merger created the Los Angeles-based union in 2012. He is also its chief negotiator.

The SAG-AFTRA, around 160,000 members, are not only actors. They include stuntmen, singers, dancers, radio presenters, and even puppeteers.

Bio bits Age: 51

51 Education: BA in political science from Grinnell College and in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Oxford. Law degree from Stanford University.

BA in political science from Grinnell College and in philosophy, politics and economics from the University of Oxford. Law degree from Stanford University. Family: Girl Sophia, 11 years old

Girl Sophia, 11 years old Fun fact about you: In Oxford, I worked as a part-time bartender at a local bar. I also learned to play the tenor saxophone (but) I was a terrible saxophonist.

In Oxford, I worked as a part-time bartender at a local bar. I also learned to play the tenor saxophone (but) I was a terrible saxophonist. Worst advice ever? Don’t start your career doing nonprofit work.

Don’t start your career doing nonprofit work. New hobby of the WFH since the pandemic? Cooking brilliantly. I am learning to be creative with sauces, herbs and spices. And of course, I lose weight in the process!

This was not the first recent life challenge for Mr. White, who lost his wife to a brain tumor in 2018. In the latter case, he sought support from professional contacts and others then. that he struggled with anguish at the idea of ​​letting so many employees go. He also tried to help union members slowed down by the downturn in their industry. For example, webinars organized by the union taught some members how to set up equipment at home so that they could record audiobooks.

About 75% of SAG-AFTRA members were unemployed at the beginning of March. Their extremely high unemployment rate will fall below 40% by March 2022 as new film and television productions resume, predicts Mr White. The industry is so ready to get back to work.

Raised in Kansas City, Missouri, Mr. White started playing football at the age of ten. He hoped to become a professional player one day, but eventually decided he wanted to become a civil servant instead. He says he was inspired by his mother, a local government personnel officer who was heavily involved in community groups serving families.

Mr. White majored in political science at Grinnell College. His strong academic record earned him a prestigious Rhodes Scholarship upon graduation. While studying philosophy at the University of Oxford, the Rhodes Scholar experienced a revelation about his personal goal. He concluded that he wanted whatever he does to contribute to the flourishing of human life.

After Oxford, he ran Youth Opportunities Unlimited Inc., a nonprofit organization based in Kansas City, Kan., For four years before enrolling at Stanford University Law School in 1997. The new lawyer then joined OMelveny & Myers LLP, where he specialized in work. and labor law. The law firm named SAG as one of its first clients.

Union leaders who had been partners at OMelveny & Myers recruited Mr. White as general counsel for SAG in 2002. He left in 2006 to start an entertainment consulting firm.

He returned to the union as executive director in 2009. He retained his post after SAG and AFTRA merged.

Trusted confidants help Mr. White realize his credo of life. My personal board members have taught me to use my skills and experience strategically so that I can contribute more effectively to the world around me, explains the union leader.

Here are four of Mr. Whites’ most beloved advisers:

Clockwise from top left: Barry Meyer, Kafi Blumenfield, Dr Robert F. Austin Jr. and Barb Friedmann

Barb friedmann

Co-founder and former executive director of the Coalition for Positive Family Relationships

Ms. Friedmann invited Mr. White to join his coalition of community organizations in the Kansas City area after taking command of Youth Opportunities Unlimited in 1993.

She recently co-founded the coalition to foster connections between leaders of disparate groups, in part by educating them about each other’s priorities. Mr. White says Ms. Friedmann showed him how to organize an effective meeting filled with competing interests and suspicious people.

Based on his lessons, he always starts every meeting with three basic rules:

* Leave your ego at the door.

* No hidden agendas.

* Everyone has the chance to speak.

Mr. Whites’ adherence to ground rules is particularly helpful when negotiating with management on behalf of SAG-AFTRA members. Such rules allow you to move people towards a common goal, he suggests.

Dr Robert F. Austin, Jr.

Head of RJ Austin Consulting, development and training

Although decades older than Mr. White, the longtime pediatrician gradually forged a bond with fellow colleague alum Grinnell when they served on the university’s board of trustees together for many years.

Dr Austin was one of three black students who graduated from Grinnell in 1954. I know I had an easier time entering college and the workforce because of the efforts of his generation, Mr. White, who was just 38 when he became the first black chairman of Grinnells’ board in 2007.

When selecting Mr. Whites, I told him to always stick to his core values ​​and his role as an advocate for blacks and marginalized groups, recalls Dr Austin.

Mr. White listened to his words. During Grinnells’ subsequent search for a new chairman, he said he made sure the directors were considering a large portfolio of candidates with diverse backgrounds. In 2010, Raynard Kington became the first black president of the colleges.

Barry meyer

Former Chairman and CEO of Warner Bros. Entertainment

When Mr. White joined SAG in 2009, Mr. Meyer advised the union executive based on his extensive experience in labor relations matters.

Even when you have maximum leverage, it was never a good idea to embarrass or humiliate the other side, he recalls telling Mr. White. They are long term relationships, and people have long memories.

The advice from the head of entertainment helped me understand how studios viewed unions, Mr. White observes. It allowed me to be more strategic (and) to become a better negotiator.

More recently, Mr. Meyer persuaded his mentee to join him on the board of directors of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco. Mr. White won his seat in 2019, the year before Mr. Meyers’ term expired.

It has been a great opportunity to network with a new and exceptional group of people, says White. Equally important, he adds, having fun while we do good.

Kafi Blumenfield

Founder of Alisyo, a charitable project focused on leadership development

The couple have been friends since they met through mutual acquaintance about ten years ago. Ms. Blumenfield was then CEO of the Liberty Hill Foundation, which focuses on social justice philanthropy.

Mr. White quickly became a member of the Liberty Hills Advisory Board. Impressed by his ability to speak, Ms. Blumenfield encouraged him to increase his awareness of critical social and economic issues.

Seven years ago, Mr. White and his late wife began hosting wine and cheese shows in their homes for progressive Los Angeles professionals from a wide range of industries.

Among other things, he said, we realized we could help influence political races. Show attendees donated money to black applicants seeking office statewide

Indeed, Mr. White continues, I have used my voice with more and more people to get them to do things they didn’t think they could do.

Write to Joann S. Lublin at [email protected]