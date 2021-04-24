



The top prize for the worst picture went to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell’s election fraud film ‘Absolute Proof’ with the annual celebration of movie highlights also giving special honor to 2020 as’ The Worst Calendar Year. all time!

Just a few months after Sia’s directorial debut Music shocked award-watchers by winning two Golden Globe nominations, the poorly rated film earned the dubious distinction of winning the 2021 Razzie Awards, celebrating the film’s worst. Music, who ultimately won nothing at the Golden Globes, won three Razzie Awards: Worst Actress (Kate Hudson), Second Actress (Maddie Ziegler) and Worst Director (Sia). The film aroused controversy months before its release, the musician chose to make Maddie Ziegler an autistic girl instead of a spectrum actor. And while Glenn Close, who was nominated for both Supporting Actress Razzie and Oscar for her role in Hillbilly Elegy, did not win at the Razzies, another Oscar nominated project did: Next movie Borat. The sequel starring two Oscar nominees Sacha Baron Cohen won two Razzie Awards, both for Rudy Giuliani’s front page cameo. The Razzie Awards turned political with the awards for Worst Actor and Worst Picture, recognizing the role of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in his film on voter fraud, Absolute proof, who claimed that there was a “an unprecedented level of electoral fraud” in the 2020 presidential election in which Joe Biden defeated incumbent President Donald Trump.

Polish erotic film 365 days won the worst case scenario and Robert Downey Jr. Dolittle won Worst Remake, Scam, or Sequel. In addition to these awards, the Razzies have made 2020 the status of “The Worst Calendar Year Ever!” official by bestowing a Governor’s Award last year for his horrific accomplishments. A full list of this year’s Razzie Award winners follows. Worse picture Absolute proof (WINNER) 365 days Dolittle Fantastic island Music Worst actor Mike Lindell (my pillow guy) – Absolute proof (WINNER) Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle Michele Morrone – 365 days Adam Sandler – Hubie Halloween David Spade – The bad Missy Worst actress Kate hudson Music (WINNER) Anne Hathaway – The last thing he wanted AND Roald Dahl’s Witches Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II AND The secret: dare to dream Lauren Lapkus – The bad Missy Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 days Worst supporting actress Maddie Ziegler – Music (WINNER) Glenn Close – Hillbilly Elegy Lucy Hale – Fantastic island Maggie Q – Fantastic island Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984 Worst supporting actor Rudy Giuliani (as “himself”) – Next movie Borat (WINNER) Chevy Chase – The very excellent Mr. Dundee Shia Labeouf – The tax collector Arnold Schwarzenegger – Iron mask Bruce Willis – Breach, hard murder AND Survive the night Worst screen combo Rudy Giuliani and his pants zipper (Yes, it’s really Rudy Giuliani!) – Next movie Borat (WINNER)

Robert Downey Jr. and his absolutely unconvincing “Welsh” accent Dolittle Harrison Ford and that totally fake CGI dog Call of the wild Lauren Lapkus and David Spade – The bad Missy Adam Sandler and his raspy simpleton voice – Hubie Halloween Worst director To be Music (WINNER) Charles Band – All 3 Barbie and kendra movies Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes – 365 days Stephen gaghan Dolittle Ron Howard – Hillbilly Elegy Worst case scenario 365 days (WINNER)

All 3 Barbie and kendra Movies Dolittle Fantastic island Hillbilly Elegy Worst remake, scam or sequel Dolittle (Remake) (WINNER) 365 days (Polish remake / Rip-Off of Fifty shades of Grey) Fantastic island (Remake / “Re-Imagining”) Hubie Halloween (Remake / Rip-Off of Ernest scared stupid) Wonder Woman 1984 (After)







