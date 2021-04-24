Italian Uffizi discover frescoes lost during COVID shutdown | Entertainment

MILAN (AP) The Uffizi Gallery in Florence has taken advantage of the COVID winter shutdown to push renovations forward, uncovering lost frescoes that will greet visitors when the main repository of Italian Renaissance art reopens on May 4.

Uffizi director Eike Schmidt said the six-month closure had been put to good use: renovating 14 new rooms that will open to the public next month and uncovering frescoes that otherwise would have remained hidden.

But he hopes the most recent reopening the third during the pandemic will be the last.

We sincerely hope that we can now open stably and without further closures. We hope so for the museum, but we hope so for the world and for human society as well, Schmidt said.

Previously hidden frescoes include a life-size figure of a young Cosimo II de Medici from the Renaissance family who commissioned the Uffizi dating from the 1600s, as well as decorative plant motifs from the 1700s on the walls and ceiling neighboring rooms.

They are located in the west wing of the museum, where the new visitor entrance will be located when the Uffizi reopens.

Schmidt said the new entrance facing the Arno River would be a glorious introduction for visitors. Classical statuary will be added at the entrance in the future.

Workers also completed the restoration of new rooms dedicated to 16th-century Renaissance art and late Italian central and northern Italy beyond Tuscany. They complete the sweep of medieval art history with Giotto, to Renaissance masters Botticelli, Raphael and Michelangelo, beyond the Counter-Reformation and the Venetian galleries.

“You can now browse art history or browse it seamlessly if you want,” Schmidt said.

As part of the new Uffizi entrance system, visitors will purchase tickets, drop coats and bags in the West Wing, and walk through a courtyard to the East Wing, where they will pass through metal detectors and take audio guides before starting their museum tour.

The number of visitors to the museum last year fell to about a quarter of 2019 due to COVID lockdowns in the spring and fall, with some 1.2 million people visiting in 2020, from 4.4 million one year earlier.

Reservation requests have already started to arrive for the summer months, which the museum will be able to accommodate now that an opening date is official, Schmidt said.

As prospects for an upturn in international tourism are just beginning to materialize, Schmidt expects the gallery to operate at around half of its capacity for the foreseeable future. Before the pandemic, the peak in attendance reached up to 12,000 people per day.

In fact, visiting the museum now and over the next few months means you’ll feel even more like family in Medici, Eike said. Especially if you come early in the morning, you might be alone in the Botticelli room for two or three minutes before someone else arrives. It never, ever happens.

The Uffizi have been closed since November 5, except for two weeks in January, when Tuscany was under Italy’s lowest level of restrictions. Italy begins a gradual reopening on Monday. With museums allowed to open, restaurants in low-risk areas on Mondays will be allowed to offer outdoor dining before the 10 p.m. curfew.