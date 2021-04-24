Italian Uffizi discover frescoes lost during COVID shutdown | Entertainment

MILAN (AP) The Uffizi Gallery in Florence has taken advantage of the COVID winter shutdown to push renovations forward, uncovering lost frescoes that will greet visitors when the main repository of Italian Renaissance art reopens on May 4.
Uffizi director Eike Schmidt said the six-month closure had been put to good use: renovating 14 new rooms that will open to the public next month and uncovering frescoes that otherwise would have remained hidden.
But he hopes the most recent reopening the third during the pandemic will be the last.
We sincerely hope that we can now open stably and without further closures. We hope so for the museum, but we hope so for the world and for human society as well, Schmidt said.
Previously hidden frescoes include a life-size figure of a young Cosimo II de Medici from the Renaissance family who commissioned the Uffizi dating from the 1600s, as well as decorative plant motifs from the 1700s on the walls and ceiling neighboring rooms.
They are located in the west wing of the museum, where the new visitor entrance will be located when the Uffizi reopens.
Schmidt said the new entrance facing the Arno River would be a glorious introduction for visitors. Classical statuary will be added at the entrance in the future.
Workers also completed the restoration of new rooms dedicated to 16th-century Renaissance art and late Italian central and northern Italy beyond Tuscany. They complete the sweep of medieval art history with Giotto, to Renaissance masters Botticelli, Raphael and Michelangelo, beyond the Counter-Reformation and the Venetian galleries.
“You can now browse art history or browse it seamlessly if you want,” Schmidt said.
As part of the new Uffizi entrance system, visitors will purchase tickets, drop coats and bags in the West Wing, and walk through a courtyard to the East Wing, where they will pass through metal detectors and take audio guides before starting their museum tour.
The number of visitors to the museum last year fell to about a quarter of 2019 due to COVID lockdowns in the spring and fall, with some 1.2 million people visiting in 2020, from 4.4 million one year earlier.
Reservation requests have already started to arrive for the summer months, which the museum will be able to accommodate now that an opening date is official, Schmidt said.
As prospects for an upturn in international tourism are just beginning to materialize, Schmidt expects the gallery to operate at around half of its capacity for the foreseeable future. Before the pandemic, the peak in attendance reached up to 12,000 people per day.
In fact, visiting the museum now and over the next few months means you’ll feel even more like family in Medici, Eike said. Especially if you come early in the morning, you might be alone in the Botticelli room for two or three minutes before someone else arrives. It never, ever happens.
The Uffizi have been closed since November 5, except for two weeks in January, when Tuscany was under Italy’s lowest level of restrictions. Italy begins a gradual reopening on Monday. With museums allowed to open, restaurants in low-risk areas on Mondays will be allowed to offer outdoor dining before the 10 p.m. curfew.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit