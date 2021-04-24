How veteran Oscar-nominated actor performance in The Father transcends awards – Entertainment News, Firstpost “

Anthony Hopkins’ sense of art has long been supreme, but it is now inextricably personal, marrying the subliminal with the physical and tied to the twilight of his own life.

Most stories look at disability from a disabled perspective and, by extension, sick characters from a healthy perspective. An old, senile parent in a movie then looks like the anomaly, a misfit behaving insanely because the reason is the default palette. The environment is inherently designed to accommodate versions of ordinary people, and the atypical parent simply disrupts it.

But The father is a special film in the way it reverses that look, choosing instead to see sane characters and a standard environment from a sickly point of view. This is reflected in the way the narrative opens with a perfectly normal middle-aged woman walking down the street to what we assume to be her father’s apartment, before the witness passed over the sick old man. once the camera is inside. He soon shows us what this declining man sees as a distorted loop of identity, time and memory and in turn achieves the rare distinction of unpacking the internal machinations of dementia without patronizing the people who suffer from it.

So a heartbreaking scene of an old man asking silly questions on someone else’s wristwatch inherits the burden of context here. This moment becomes the culmination of earlier impulses, thus rationalizing a reaction that might have seemed isolated and idiosyncratic in another film. This film previously establishes that the paranoid man keeps losing his watch, often convinced that it is stolen. The moment he sees a similar watch on his son-in-law’s hand we understand why he keeps asking about it, it’s the young man who now looks like the impostor in the background. Ditto for the old man’s daughter, whose physical identity changes between scenes, disconcerting the viewer and thus justifying the puzzled face of her father. He doesn’t seem to understand the rhythms of reality, but in the film world he is portrayed as an ordinary man responding to inaccuracies in his surroundings. In his head, he’s the protagonist of a kinky psychological thriller, where people around him seem to be laughing at him. Think of Jodie Foster in Flight plan, as a grieving woman who suspects her fellow passengers are conspiring to pass her off as a deranged mother. The only difference being: Foster was right, and the old man The father is not.

Actor Anthony Hopkins, 83, is at the heart of Florian Zellers’ delicately staged chamber drama. In a deep ode to his own decades-long career, Hopkins plays an octogenarian named Anthony, for whom being normal becomes a tiring performance. Anthony finds it more and more difficult to accept that he is fighting against the onset of mortality. Dementia is just the label, death is the terminal illness. He lives alone in a large London apartment and his daughter, Anne (Olivia Colman), visits him after his belligerence drives out another guard. Anthony looks like someone who believes the need for help is a weakness. As a result, everything he says and does reveals a declining mind pretending to be functional. Each of his actions is rooted in a mixture of denial and desire: the refusal of his decrease and the desire to dominate his destiny.

For example, a first scene opens with him brewing a cup of tea in the kitchen. It’s the kind of routine cemented by years of muscle memory. Yet an impeccably dressed Anthony visibly struggles with the streak (pan, cup, sugar) this morning. He simultaneously refuses to acknowledge this struggle, and so walks into the kitchen with the coldly repeated air of a guilty man acting innocently whistling music, glittering in an imaginary ballroom, simulate a feeling of comfort with its environment. At one point, he notices some groceries on the table, pausing momentarily to wonder how they appeared there. You can almost hear her thinking: Wait, did I go shopping? Am I even capable? Oh of course I went shopping, who the hell else will ?. He confidently transfers the ingredients from the bag to the cabinet. Suddenly he loses his measure of space, left at odds with an empty bag in his hand, as if his brain consciousness has been reset to factory settings. Again, Anthonys’ first instinct is to cover up this disoriented state, which he does by casually crumpling the plastic and slipping it into his jacket pocket. No one is watching, but the robbery of the intellectual agency is over.

Rarely has such a mute and banal scene defined the entire personality of a protagonist. A Single Body evokes the relentless struggle between a father’s ego and a man’s fragility. The scene in the kitchen extends its tone to the rest of the film, where the old man is perpetually torn between believing and being, confident and faltering. Anthony is too ashamed to admit that his head does not reproduce the fluidity of his limbs. As a result, he spends so much energy creating a facade of self-confidence that sometimes turns into wary arrogance that he is exhausted after verbally interacting and jousting with concerned family members. But his sense of time is distorted; what he remembers is part of his experience of the way he lives, after which the viewer takes a ticketless tour through the remnants of his crumbling mental empire. When Anne leaves, he watches her quietly from his window, and it is only after she turns a street corner below that he sinks into his bed for a break, tired of dressing his descent. in the dresses of a dizzying peak.

What perhaps makes Hopkins truly transcendent both in terms of his distinguished career and competition in the lead actor category this year is that at some level, the fractured conscience of the Anthony reel is attempting to resemble the mental agility of reality. Anthony. It gives the impression that a character aspires to become a person, rather than the other way around. The result is extraordinary and disturbing.

On another level, Hopkins’ control over the art of losing control is rooted in a lived reading of the vagaries of age.

His sense of craftsmanship has long been supreme, but it is now inextricably personal, marrying the subliminal with the physical and tied to the twilight of his own life. His two recent Oscar nominated parties include an outgoing Pope Benedict XVI in The two popes, and a sick Londoner The father radiate an innate recognition of mortality that remains at odds with the challenge of the decline of its characters.

The father premiered at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, an edition whose most popular documentary also focused on a dad with dementia. In Kirsten Johnsons morbidly deep Dick Johnson is dead, the filmmaker kills her old man in several bloody accidents. She repeatedly steps his demise, not only to prepare for the inevitable itself, but also to lend his retired psychiatrist father the dignity of physical rather than psychological death. The man even participates in a playful way in his own funeral.

In many ways, Hopkins is both Kirsten and Dick Johnson. The veteran actor also seems to face some sort of end through his films; the medium is incidental. The only difference is that Hopkins, the artistic equivalent of a shape-shifting therapist, doesn’t seem to be afraid of intellectual death. Having graced the stage of his life, he now stages the indignity to leave. Son Anthony in The father is both a repetition and a calculation. The duality goes beyond the promise of rewards and trophies. A worshiping girl can’t stand watching him forget how to remember in a movie. A beloved audience can’t help but watch it remember forgetting on screen, it’s losing all its leaves, but it’s our tree that looks bare.

The 2021 Oscars will premiere in India on April 26.