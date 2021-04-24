Thousands of people expected at DMX Memorial Service in Brooklyn





Around 2000 celebrities, family members and close friends will gather inside The Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Saturday to pay tribute to DMX, who died in White Plains, New York on April 9 at age 50, days after suffering a heart attack. The memorial for the rapper, born Earl Simmons, is scheduled to begin around 4 p.m. A separate return service will take place at another location on Sunday. Both events will be broadcast online, but closed to the general public; in New York City, indoor arenas are limited to 10% of their capacity due to the pandemic. A spokesperson for the Barclays Center said on Friday the event would not be shown on screens outside the arena, although fans were still expected to turn out in droves to commemorate the life of DMX. DMX, which received three Grammy nominations, sold millions of records throughout his rap career and became the first musician to have his first five albums reach No. 1 on the Billboard charts.

But even when DMX was the world’s most popular rapper, the connection with him was uniquely personal for many New Yorkers. After his death, stories of that once I met X flooded social media, where people shared memories of meeting him at barber shops, receiving his help lugging bags out of grocery stores, listening to his advice on addiction and forgiveness in the halls of the hotel, and being brought up to inescapable smiles after hearing him randomly yelling, What’s from across the street. Many tales were imbued with the feeling that even with his talent and issues, DMX’s gruff exterior was penetrating into his day-to-day interactions, especially those in New York City and Westchester County, NY, where he was raised. Some details of the Barclays Center memorial and its schedule were still being worked out late Friday afternoon. But it was expected that members of the Ruff Ryders label, where DMX rose to prominence, and other artists to be present, in addition to relatives and close friends. In the dying days of DMX, family and friends gathered with hundreds of fans outside White Plains Hospital and on School Street in Yonkers, near the housing project where he grew up, playing his music , praying, crossing his arms above their heads in the shape of an X. After his death, an artist painted a DMX mural at a community center in Yonkers where teenage rapper tagged a basement wall with his stage name, followed by the words the big one.

Another portrait is mounted in the Bronx, outside a restaurant owned by a member of the Ruff Ryders Motorcycle Club. The phrase Ecclesiastes 3 is written next to the image, a nod to the spirituality that permeated the music and DMX performances, and a reference to the Bible chapter that includes the verses, There is a time to everything, and a season for every activity under heaven: a time to be born and a time to die. The motorcycle group organized a vigil for DMX Last week alongside hundreds of fans. The group scheduled a ride from Yonkers to Brooklyn on Saturday morning before the Barclays Center memorial. DMX came into the arena in 2017 for a reunion show with Eve, Swizz Beatz, Drag-On and other artists from Ruff Ryders. He last played at Barclays in 2019 for the annual show of emcees, one of his last big productions, which came in the midst of a comeback after public struggles against drug addiction and his release from prison months before. Years earlier, in 2012, DMX had made another comeback, for its first gig in New York City following a lack of performance there. The moment, he said in an interview, was significant. Any performance I do I give 110 percent it told Billboard at the time. But it’s New York, it’s special.







