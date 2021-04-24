Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar, who will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in Prithviraj, has been roped up by UNICEF to raise awareness of the need to immunize children in India. Manushi, who won the coveted Miss World crown 17 years after Priyanka Chopra landed the honor, is a citizen who uses her social media to raise awareness about various relevant issues such as the menstrual hygiene of young girls in India. She will lead from the front lines during World Immunization Week (April 24-30), engaging with people on social media to spread this important message around the world.



Manushi says vaccines have helped generations of children grow up healthy, free from infectious and dangerous diseases like polio and measles. To save lives, we must redouble our efforts to immunize children – especially the most vulnerable. We must not allow # COVID19 to disrupt children’s access to life-saving childhood vaccines.

She adds that vaccines will help protect children from the most devastating effects of infectious diseases. Until the # COVID19 vaccines roll out more widely, let’s remember to immunize our children against other highly contagious diseases that remain a serious threat to their lives.

Manushi will be seen on the big screen as she stars as the gorgeous Princess Sanyogiya in the highly anticipated Yash Raj Films story. Prithviraj.

