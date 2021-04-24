German actors criticized for their videos of protest against the coronavirus | News | DW

German actors have come under fire after launching a social media campaign mocking coronavirus restrictions.

More than 50 actors have posted on social media under the tagline #allesdichtmachen (close all).

Germany’s parliament on Thursday approved new emergency braking measures to control the third wave of the pandemic, applied evenly to viral hotspots across the country.

Who took part in the campaign?

Actors such as Meret Becker, Ulrich Tukur, Jan Josef Liefers, Ulrike Folkerts, Richy Mller and Volker Bruch participated with posts on YouTube and Instagram.

The stars are known for their roles at Babylon Berlin, Generation War, Madagascar, Munich, Tatort, the Baader Meinhof complex and others.

“Close all centers of human activity and all shopping malls without exception,” Tukur urged the federal government, suggesting that grocery stores should also be closed.

Liefers wryly thanked the media, “which for over a year have been tirelessly responsible and clear-headed in ensuring that the alarm stays exactly where it belongs, all the way up.”

Bruch posted a clip calling on the government, “Scare us more. The locals need this fear now.”

Mller took turns breathing into two bags. “If everyone was using two-bag breathing, we wouldn’t have a lockdown now,” he says. “So stay healthy and support the measures against the coronavirus.”

Many videos have since been deleted, but have been compiled in various forms online.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nxXQg88-YM

The campaign received warm support from the far-right scene, including politicians from the Alternative for Germany (Afd) party, the Querdenkers (Side Thinkers) and self-proclaimed “far-right” conspiracy theorist Attila Hildmann. .

The movement was also seen as insensitive and dangerous.

Immediate criticism

Minister of State for Culture Monika Grtters said she would have liked to see “a lot more empathy for people who are affected by the coronavirus or who work hard in the health care system.”

She said the restrictions were meant to save lives, “we must never forget that”.

The German Cultural Council said it considered the action “unnecessary”. “As long as people are dying, we have to do something,” Managing Director Olaf Zimmermann told the EPD news agency.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn made an offer of dialogue with the initiators of the campaign.

The Berlin Culture Senator as well as the President of the German Performing Association described the action as “cynical”.

The other actors fought back

Other actors have distanced themselves from the campaign. Marcus Mittermeier tweeted: “No one asked me if I wanted to participate in #allesdichtmachen. Thank you my God !,” before ridiculing the various posts.

Elyas M’Barek called it “nonsense”, while Nora Tschirner called the action “incredible”.

Radio and TV moderator Tobias Schlegl, who also works as a paramedic, said on Twitter: “The actors of #allesdichtmachen can all sink their irony deep into their fans.”

Satirist Jan Bhmermann says that if people are having trouble with the restrictions, the only video they should watch is the first episode of the documentary ARD Station 43, showing the heartbreaking scenes inside Berlin’s Charit Hospital.

Participants withdraw

Heike Makatsch, known for her role in Love Actually, has removed a video she posted as part of the campaign.

“I recognize the danger posed by the coronavirus pandemic and I never want to decrease the suffering of the victims and their loved ones and thus harm them,” she wrote on Instagram.

Jan Josef Liefers has said he rejects support from the far right and opposites.

Several hours after their publication, the videos of Heike Makatsch, Trystan Ptter and Meret Becker were removed from YouTube.

The Tatort Becker star has apologized that his video was “misunderstood” and deleted it from Instagram.

Actor Ken Duken, who was also involved, distanced himself from right-wing ideas and said he didn’t want to make fun of the victims.

