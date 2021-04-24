Entertainment
Oscars 2021: Big changes for Hollywood’s biggest night
Riz Ahmed (“Sound of Metal”) and Viola Davis (“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”), both Oscar nominees this year, will also serve as presenters.
They join a roster that includes last year’s winners in the acting categories, Renee Zellweger, Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix and Laura Dern – in keeping with tradition at this ceremony – but the show itself will be very different. .
“It’s unprecedented,” said Amanda Seyfried, nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in “Mank.” “I think we’re all just trying to show up and show everyone what’s possible, and we’re back to celebrate for good.”
She heads to historic Los Angeles Union Station, which will be the backdrop for a more intimate affair.
“I’ve been filming at Union Station before and it’s really cool,” said Andra Day, nominated for best actress for her role in “United States vs. Billie Holiday”. “It is an incredible and very interesting place.”
She is one of nine color record nominees in acting categories, a diversity issue that has been highlighted by the #OscarsSoWhite movement.
“Diversity in cinema, in everything, is not a fashionable thing,” said Jesse Collins, who is one of three producers on this year’s Oscar telecast.
But the future, he says, is inevitable.
“We are moving towards more diversity,” Collins said. “Everyone sees that it’s really better for all of us.”
His colleague, Steven Soderbergh, likened the production of the show to “trying to build a plane while you fly it.”
But this year, in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, look for fewer stars, a much shorter red carpet, and a totally redesigned show.
“We’ll only be there with the nominees, their guests and the presenters,” said third producer Stacy Sher. “
And they won’t even all be in the same room at the same time.
“The way we’ve approached it is, how do we take what might be considered negative and turn it into a positive?” Sher said.
The songs nominated for an Oscar as the best of the year will be performed from a terrace above the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, and these performances will be re-recorded and shown as part of the pre-show.
It’s no wonder Oscar expert Steve Pond of The Wrap says he’s fascinated by the unknown.
“I don’t think there has been anything like the reinvention as we’re going to see this year, and that actually puzzles me,” he said. “I’m much more interested in the show itself than I think I have been for a very long time.”
Pond, who is the website’s award writer, has spent more time behind the scenes at the Oscars than any other journalist.
“This is the fourth Oscar show to be delayed,” he said. “This is the first to be delayed for two full months.”
Normally, 300 news organizations from all over the world wrap the Oscars red carpet. This time, only 30 will be outside Union Station. For Pond, it is “a sacrifice that seems quite legitimate this year”.
Given the tough times for all of us, less at the 93rd Academy Awards might actually mean more.
“It’s going to be a big deal, it’s going to be,” Seyfried said. “It’s going to mean a lot more this year than ever. We miss each other. We miss each other in the greatest way.”
