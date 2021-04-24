Six60 at Eden Park: 50,000 fans flock to Auckland Stadium for inaugural concert

It was the close of the Six60 Saturdays national tour and the start of a new era for Eden Park.

For the first time ever, live music blared from Auckland’s Eden Park Stadium on Saturday night.

It echoed through the stands, usually filled with jersey-clad sports fans, this time teeming with lyrical chanting spectators.

The crowd of 50,000 descended on Eden Park to see Maimoa, Jess B, Troy Kingi, Sir Dave Dobbyn, Drax Project and Six60 christen the stage for the stadiums musical debut.

It was the closing of the Six60 Saturdays national tour and the start of a new era for the sacred land.

The gig had been a long one for the stadium, and for the Six60s themselves, who had publicly defended the right to give concerts at the park since the idea was first proposed in 2019.

Throughout the show, Walters provided in-song commentary on the seriousness of the concert, reminiscent of the long drawn out battle.

What’s up at Eden Park, he had shouted at the crowd after the bands introduced two songs, which included a particularly powerful rendition of Remember your roots.

You don’t know how long we’ve been waiting to say this. We finally did it!

And yet, regardless of their loyalty to the cause, the revered quintet would always have been the main contenders for the wanted slot machine.

With their catchy lyrics, mouth-watering tunes, and healthy, unpretentious stage presence, Saturday was proof of how they were made to order for an event of this magnitude.

The acts of support were in the same vein. Many who listen to commercial pop radio will be familiar with the success of Drax Projects Earworms, while Sir Dave Dobbyn’s classic tracks appeal to Kiwis of all generations.

Fittingly, the crowd seemed to double as Dobbyn performed A piece of paradise; Maybe it was because they were closer to the Six60s slot machine, but it seemed symbolic of the Kiwis’ unwavering love for national classics. Play local treasures and the crowd will grow.

Ahead of the main event, a sprinkle of more incongruous acts prompted the crowd to step outside the comfort zone of pop radio.

JessB brought in his contemporary rap while Troy Kingi warmed up the crowd with his alternative funk sound.

The inclusions on the bill offered a glimpse of what may lie in the future of Eden Parks: a wide selection of musical talent.

While the scene will always need big guns to bring the 50,000 crowds together, it’s nice to know that smaller slots can be handed out to newcomers and alternative artists just as much as crowd-pleasing pop groups. and the pillars of kiwi music.