Cyberpunk 2077 Collectors Edition has actor Shruti Haasan bursting with excitement: Watch





Cyberpunk 2077 excites actor Shruti Haasan. She recently posted an Instagram reel that shows her unwrapping a Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition sent to her by Polish game developer CD Projekt. It’s a massive box with multiple shafts and includes the game with some really cool memorabilia. Haasan captioned the post, it’s here! Straight from the night city! To finish! It’s time to unbox this beauty. Cyberpunk 2077 Collector’s Edition for PS4 is priced at Rs in India. 24,999. In Instagram Reels, Haasan is seen removing the yellow storage container from the box using a handle as if pulling it out of a server room. The box is huge. It looks even bigger and taller thanks to the jacket-shaped pouch that CD Projekt decided to add to the actual box. After removing a few rounds, Haasan finally unveils a smaller box inside that contains the game. CD Projekt released Cyberpunk 2077, a futuristic RPG starring Keanu Reeves, in December 2020. It quickly went from one of the most anticipated games to the most ridiculed games of 2020 and received scathing reviews for its bugs and glitches that particularly affected console versions. Analysts had said CD Projekt needed to come up with a credible plan to address these issues in order to start regaining player and investor confidence. Not only that, the game, billed as an “open-world action-adventure story set in … a megalopolis obsessed with power, glamor, and body modification”, was delayed at least three times before being released. finally make its debut. And within a week, Sony pulled it from its PlayStation Store after complaints of problems. Adam Kicinski, co-CEO of CD Projekt, recently said the company has no plans to suspend the game and is committed to fixing the issues to make its flagship game a long-term success. The game received a patch update after Update 1.2 and fixed some of the issues that the patch created and further improved overall stability. Patch 1.21 is available on PC, consoles and Stadia. Just like other fixes and fixes, CD Projekt Red has shared a long list of fixes and improvements made by this fix. These include fixes for Quest, open world, gameplay, UI, stability, and performance issues aside from some console-specific changes. Regarding the quest and open world fixes, issues with Cyberpsycho Sighting missions including Discount Doc and Bloody Ritual have been resolved. The game character Takemura will not get stuck in the docks of Japantown during the Down on the Street mission. Calls with Mitch should not get blocked after Hotfix 1.21. Crashes during the Hippocratic Oath concert have been fixed. There are several fixes for the “Big in Japan” mission, as well as a myriad of quest fixes that have been added to the game. In terms of gameplay and other fixes, NCPD officers will no longer appear behind the player if they commit a rooftop crime. NPC clipping issues have also been resolved. User interface scanning is now less cluttered. Memory management improvements have also been made with Hotfix 1.21 for Cyberpunk 2077. But despite the troubled rollout due to reported bugs, glitches, and several other glitches in the game, the sales numbers are staggering, well in line with the amount of excitement generated by the game ahead of launch. The game has sold 13.7 million copies at the end of 2020, making it the largest game in the company’s history. According to these impressive numbers, are you going to buy it? Let us know in the comments section below.

