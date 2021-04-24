North Hollywood-Toluca Lake Area Completion Rate for College Aid Applications





NORTH HOLLYWOOD-TOLUCA LAKE, CA Among the many disruptions caused by the pandemic is a drop in the number of students filling out the free application for Federal Student Aid, which is used to apply for college financial aid .

Filling out FAFSA forms is often seen as a harbinger of future registration. The decline in applications this year, especially among low-income students, worries some experts. “This year is down from last year, but it’s still not a good FAFSA completion situation,” said Bill DeBaun, director of data and assessment for the National College Attainment Network. .

Nationally, the total number of FAFSA completions is down 6.7 percent through the week ending April 9 compared to the same date last year; there were 1.88 million requests last year, up from 1.75 million this year. There has been an improvement in recent weeks and the situation looks more optimistic compared to the fall; in November 2020, there was a 16.8% year-over-year percentage decline in FAFSA completions.

In California, there were 222,257 FAFSA completions as of March 26, 2021, up from 246,827 completions at the same time last year, according to an Associated Press analysis of FAFSA data. This is a decrease of 10.0%. (See how high schools in the North Hollywood-Toluca Lake area did at the bottom of the article.) At this point, it’s hard to say whether the decline in FAFSA applications suggests a decline in university enrollment for the fall semester of 2021, DeBaun said.

“If we don’t help students meet the milestones now, there is no guarantee that they will embark on a post-secondary path in the fall,” he said. First year registration fell 13% nationwide in fall 2020, according to the National Student Clearinghouse. The largest decline occurred at community colleges. The total number of undergraduate enrollments fell 4.4% in the fall.

More changes are at hand in the college application process this year. Many top schools have made test scores optional and have seen a massive increase in applications, according to the New York Times. At the same time, many small public schools and colleges have reported a decline in the number of applicants. The decline in FAFSA applications is largely due to the coronavirus pandemic, DeBaun said. The high school class of 2021 experienced disruption for part of its freshman year and its entire senior year, including restricted access to high school help filling out FAFSA forms. The FAFSA process is not intuitive for many students and their families. Primary support often comes from school-based financial aid events. Completion rates fell even faster in Title 1 high schools, that is, those where low-income students account for at least 40% of enrollment. The completion rate fell 9.4% this year in Title 1 schools through April 9, compared to 4.6% for non-Title 1 schools, according to NCAN. FAFSA Status Tracking. In California, there was a 14.9% drop in completed applications from Title 1 schools, compared to a 5.0% drop for applications from non-Title 1 schools as of March 26. The growing gap is in large part due to the disruption of the support schools provide to families to supplement the FAFSA. Here’s how schools in the North Hollywood-Toluca Lake area are doing with the FAFSA’s March 26 completion. See more North Hollywood-Toluca Lake area high schools here. Note: Percentage changes may be affected by a relatively small difference in completions, especially for smaller schools. School: EAST VALLEY SENIOR HIGH

District: LOS ANGELES UNIFIED

Municipality: NORTH HOLLYWOOD Total FAFSA completions as of March 26, 2021: 49

49 Total FAFSA completions as of March 26, 2020: 60

60 Percentage change: -18.33

-18.33 Title 1 status: Title I throughout the school School: NORTH HOLLYWOOD SENIOR HIGH

District: LOS ANGELES UNIFIED

Municipality: NORTH HOLLYWOOD Total FAFSA completions as of March 26, 2021: 288

288 Total FAFSA completions as of March 26, 2020: 338

338 Percentage change: -14.79

-14.79 Title 1 status: Title I throughout the school School: AMELIA EARHART SUITE

District:LOS ANGELES UNIFIED

Municipality: NORTH HOLLYWOOD Total FAFSA completions as of March 26, 2021: N / A

N / A Total FAFSA completions as of March 26, 2020: 7

7 Percentage change: N / A

N / A Title 1 status:Title I throughout the school Any student who even remotely plans to attend college in the fall should complete the FAFSA, DeBaun said. Some colleges have been more flexible in their aid timelines. “If you have an aspiration to participate in the fall, it’s still important to fill out the FAFSA,” he said, “and it’s not too late to do so.” Editor’s Note: This list was automatically generated using FAFSA data analyzed by The Associated Press. Information is not available for all schools. Schools with less than five completions are omitted from the data. Please report any errors or other comments to [email protected]

