Sia’s Music wins big at the Razzies | Entertainment





Sia’s “Music” won three awards at the 41st Golden Raspberry Awards. The controversial film – starring Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler – received the award for Worst Actress for Kate, Worst Supporting Actress for Maddie and Worst Director for Sia at the annual ceremony, which features highlights from the Hollywood year. The film had been criticized by audiences and critics upon its release, and Sia had apologized for portraying a neurotypical actress as an autistic person and for scenes depicting the use of restraints on characters with autism. Sia previously tweeted: “I plan to remove the withholding scenes from all future impressions. I listened to the wrong people and it is my responsibility, my research was clearly not thorough enough, not broad enough.” Mike Lindell of ‘Absolute Proof’ won Worst Actor, while the film also won the Worst Picture Award. American pillow mogul Lindell’s documentary alleged that the 2020 presidential election was marred by widespread fraud. Rudy Giuliani won Worst Supporting Actor for his appearance in ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ and Robert Downey Jr.’s ‘Dolittle’ was named Worst Scam or Sequel. This year’s Razzies award winners were announced in a video on YouTube. Winners of the 2021 Golden Raspberry Awards: Worst picture – ‘Absolute proof’ Worst Actor – Mike Lindell, ‘Absolute Proof’ Worst Actress – Kate Hudson, ‘Music’ Worst Supporting Actress – Maddie Ziegler, ‘Music’ Worst Supporting Actor – Rudy Giuliani, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Worst Screen Combo – Rudy Giuliani & His Pants Zipper, ‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’ Worst director – Sia, ‘Music’ Worst remake, scam or sequel – ‘Dolittle’ Worst case scenario – ‘365 Days’ Special Governors Award – 2020 as the worst calendar year ever

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos