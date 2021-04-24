Janhvi Kapoor, others in Bollywood worry about posts after social media reaction amid COVID-19







Janhvi Kapoor

Image Credit: Instagram.com/Janhvikapoor

Days after Bollywood stars were called to disrespect the thousands of people battling India’s spike in COVID-19 cases, celebrities such as Janhvi Kapoor changed their social media posts to be more aware of the pandemic. Kapoor, who was one of the stars called out by people on social media for posting frivolous images from his recent Maldives vacation and flaunting his privilege as thousands suffered, tried to limit the damage with his latest publication of a magazine cover. who presents it. In these difficult times, I know it is important to be sensitive to the issues we face as a country and I would never want to be rash in this regard. This cover, however, and its subsequent posts had been committed some time ago and were shot down before the lockdown, Kapoor posted. We were as safe and careful as possible. Hope you all stay safe and strong, she added. Kapoor also issued a letter of apology on World Earth Day on Friday. I’m sorry for every time I haven’t appreciated what you have given us. Sorry to think you will never run out of patience while waiting for us to take care of you like you took care of us. For ignoring the tears you shed whenever you watched us mistreat each other and you – our home. I hope we regain the right to roam freely, to roam with abandon. Reclaim the luxury of sharing our thoughts, voices, dreams and making them come true – in a tangible realm. The luxury of breathing the same air without suspecting a disease that could take our lives Kapoor isn’t the only one to apologize on her social media. Celebrity stylist Tanya Ghavri, who is best known for dressing Kareena Kapoor Khan, posted a photo of the actress on her social media with a post of her own: with just no intention of being callous, this photo added a slight smile to my face and I hope yours too. Janhvi Kapoor in the Maldives

Image Credit: Instagram / JanhviKapoor

Their posts come days after famous talent manager Rohini Iyer took to social media to criticize stars who were unaware of what was happening in India. For anyone vacationing in Maldives and Goa and exotic places, remember this is the vacation for you. It’s a [expletive] pandemic everywhere. So don’t be a callous idiot and post pictures of your privileged life. You not only appear as brainless, but also completely blind and dead tone, Iyer posted on his Instagram story. Iyer also warned them not to view the pandemic as a time to boost their social media audience. Recently, several prominent ones including Alia Bhatt, Disha Patani, Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff flew to the Maldives and followed countless footage from their vacation even as India continued to struggle with record numbers of cases of COVID-19. Over the weekend, cases topped 300,000 in India with a desperate oxygen shortage that saw several medics take to social media to plead with authorities to increase production.







