Six60 make history at the Eden Park concert

Sir Dave Dobbyn rocks the crowds ahead of Six60’s debut at Eden Park. Video / Supplied

Six60 made their history at Eden Park – and they did it with a smile and in front of an “electric” crowd despite intermittent showers.

“What’s up in New Zealand? We’re finally here,” SIX60 frontman Matiu Walters told the crowd as the band took to the stage at 8:30 pm.

“We did it in New Zealand. We’re the first band to play Eden Park.”

Six60 on stage at Eden Park tonight. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A kapa haka group performed a haka in front of the sold-out crowd of around 50,000 before the chart-topping Kiwi group opened with the fan favorite. Remember your roots.

Later, in a tribute on the eve of Anzac Day, the New Zealand Defense Force group joined Six60 on stage as they sang. White lines.

The atmosphere was electric, a fan told the Herald as the two-hour Six60 set began.

“The band can’t stop smiling.”

Eden Park during tonight’s Six60 concert, with downtown Auckland and the Sky Tower in the background. Photo / Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

The show means Six60 is making history by being the first to headline a concert in the famous sports stadium; the only other musical performances there being limited to small cameos of groups before and after sporting events.

Around 50,000 people have already staked out their places outside the site; showing the huge appeal of Six60 again after previous sold-out concerts in Western Springs.

In doing so, the group became the first Kiwis to have chosen this place as a title.

Related Articles

THE STORY CONTINUES AFTER THE LIVE BLOG

THE STORY CONTINUES

Even the offsite fans enjoyed the show.

“Whether or not you like Six60, I’ll say one thing,” one woman wrote on Twitter.

“Their fans love them and the voices from the crowd I hear back home are amazing.”

Title of act Six60 at the Eden Park concert tonight. Photo / Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

Another, a man living near Eden Park, tweeted that he was listening at his door to lean over 50,000 people singing a few blocks away.

“You can’t deny it’s a moment.”

The doors opened at Eden Park at 4 p.m. – and in less than 10 minutes the final box office tickets were gone, according to the Ticketmaster website.

Before Six60 hit the stage around 8:30 p.m., a host of other popular Kiwi bands performed including Maimoa, JessB, Troy Kingi & The Clutch, Sir Dave Dobbyn and Drax Project.

Fans dance to Drax Project, which performed right before the Six60 title at Eden Park tonight. Photo / Fiona Goodall / Getty Images

Sir Dave Dobbyn wowed the crowd with a series of favorites including Slice of Heaven, Outlook for Thursday and Bliss.

The Six60 show follows a successful offer from the Eden Park Trust board to be able to host concerts at the venue.

Previously, a minority of residents had formally opposed it.

But early on, the Trusted Council obtained consent for up to six concerts in a 12-month period.

Concerts can take place on weekdays, Saturdays, Sundays preceding a public holiday and public holidays, subject to restrictions on frequency, duration and schedule.

Public hearings were held late last year and the three independent commissioners reviewed evidence from the Eden Park Trust and the bidders, which included expert assessments from technical specialists, before making their decision. They concluded that the identified adverse effects can be adequately avoided or mitigated if carried out in accordance with the detailed consent conditions.

A large number of submissions were received upon request with 2,966 in support and 180 in opposition.

The weather tonight should be less than festive, with occasional showers expected during the concert.

The Eden Park show crowns a recent concert series for Six60 which saw an estimated 130,000 attend six more shows over the summer.

If Eden Park hadn’t gotten the go-ahead, there was a very real chance Auckland had missed it altogether.

Six60, the finest kiwis, pose in front of a work of art in their honor on Walters Rd, near Eden Park. Photo / www.photosport.nz

“We don’t really do Plan Bs,” group leader Matiu Walters admitted last month. “We were waiting for a response on this. Now we don’t need to do a plan B. There were no other plans.”

The Eden Park group and bosses have faced significant resistance to concerts organized in the suburbs by the Eden Park Neighbors Association (EPNA), a small collective of committed neighboring owners.

Last October, the two sides clashed in a weeklong resource consent hearing at Auckland City Hall. Site management argued that they were allowed to hold their six licensed music events each year without having to jump through prohibitive hoops to obtain resource consent for each individual show.

“He’s been hit and going to different levels,” Walters said. “It was a breeze with the hearings and the touch and the game with the return of Covid. But we gave ourselves a good chance and we got it.”

In a statement after confirming the concert, Nick Sautner, CEO of Eden Park, added: “The first concert at Eden Park is a milestone for our staff and our community. Six60’s support throughout the consent process resources have been felt throughout our business, so it is only fitting that they are making our concert debut in this iconic 118-year-old venue. “

Tonight is not Walters’ first time in the field. He performed the national anthem during the All Blacks / Wallabies clash last October and won his first rugby XV championship there while in school.

His grandfather was also captain of the Mori All Blacks in a game against Australia in 1957.