Major Bollywood releases are treated as a festival in this country due to the cultural proximity of the average Indian to Indian cinema. This proximity has provided a substantial economic benefit to movie theaters for decades. It was good practice to capitalize on human emotions for the famous Bollywood drama and the infatuation of the beloved protagonists. However, in the era of the pandemic where human interaction is a risk, there is uncertainty over the release of those great Bollywood movies that have acted like a cash cow for Indian cinemas.

The uncertainty of big Bollywood releases creating a destiny for Indian movie theaters

We can analyze the causes of these uncertainties and their consequences which have a permanent long-term impact under the auspices of four factors. The pandemic is the key to start, while the other factors result from a domino effect of perpetual nature. Therefore, the causes of disaster for Indian theaters include the pandemic, which is complemented by the rise of OTT platforms. In addition, human traits also have a negative impact on Indian cinema, and the cumulative impact results in an imbalance of power that shatters any hope of rebirth.

The link between the pandemic and Indian cinema

The pandemic has severely affected Indian cinemas in multiple arenas. Pernicious impacts include lower attendance due to the implementation of covid protocols. So, many big budget movies like Sooryavanshi and 83 are kept on shelves even after more than a year after their completion. Human reaction to external factors tends to play a vital role in the economy of tangible services. In light of this principle, even if we take covid protocols out of the equation, the inherent fear of the virus prevents people from leaving their respective homes. Hence, movie theaters fall under the category of high risk businesses vulnerable to side effects of the virus.

While Bollywood has attempted to revive movie theater culture for the past month, it has failed miserably. All movies from Roohi, Mumbai Saga, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar and Saina bombarded at the Box Office with very little audience at the counters. Even though films like Saina and Mumbai Saga have received good responses from critics, fear of CO-VID has overtaken the need for entertainment in people’s minds.

Rise of OTT platforms

The foreclosure has catalyzed the growing popularity of online content. Even before the pandemic, the idea of ​​having access to quality content at significantly low prices was a major draw. When the movie theater option was phased out, people subscribed to multiple streaming platforms, which was a very viable replacement. The one-year subscription was available at a price equal to an average movie / show ticket. OTT platforms offer a plethora of quality content from the comfort of our homes, while a movie theater requires significant travel and effort costs. When applying the principle of supply and demand as part of a pricing or action, the scale falls in favor of OTT platforms.

Also, the extended delay meant that many Bollywood commercial boilermakers decided to release on OTT platforms. Movies like Laxmi, Coolie No 1, The Big Bull, and many others got a direct OTT version to cover the cost. It was a win-win situation for all films. First, they took direct profit from the OTT platforms and didn’t have to wait months to get the income. Second, almost all of the films discussed here have received poor reviews from critics and audiences for their weak script, acting, and staging. As a result, it was impossible for producers to make a profit if their films were released straight to theaters. Therefore, in the long run, many big budget movies, who doubt their content, may directly go for an OTT version to protect their profits, creating more problems for the big screens.

The trait of human adaptability against the interests of Indian cinema

Humans tend to adapt to changing circumstances. This inherent trait has helped our race survive the process of evolution. It only takes twenty-one days for an average person to adjust and become familiar with a new situation. Months of lockdown and the fear of covid-19 have forced reluctant souls to adjust and move comfortably to switch to the OTT platform as a replacement for Indian movie theaters. We can reasonably classify the two services as having a highly elastic relationship. This basically means that any slight increase in ticket prices in movie theaters would increase the demand for OTT content. Therefore, human behavior exacerbates the movie theater company.

Imbalance of economic power between filmmakers and cinemas

According to media reports, the movie directors said they would likely see filmmakers trying to twist their arms as their business is in a sensitive state right now. The public is unlikely to return in significant numbers soon after the reopening. So, at the cost of losing cinemas as broadcasters, producers have an alternative to OTT platforms. The cinemas not being their priority, the balance of power shifts in favor of the producers.

Therefore, we are seeing a trend that many big budget movies are now opting for simultaneous release on the big screen as well as OTT platforms. South Sens Master and Salman Khan’s next film, Radhe, opts for the simultaneous release formula.

Conclusion

The pandemic has distorted the very foundation of economic predictability due to the fluctuation of cases and the perpetual risk of foreclosure. There is an environment of fear that will only go away when the horrors of the virus are gone for good and people can resume their daily lives.

