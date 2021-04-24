Oscars 2021 In Memoriam: Connery, de Havilland, Leachman, Plummer





Who will be included in the special “In Memoriam” segment for the 2021 Oscars ceremony on Sunday night? With last year’s Oscars taking place over 14 months ago, that means an even greater number of movie veterans have died. We hope that the producers will provide a longer memory and not leave people behind for the time. Superstar actor Chadwick boseman passed away late last summer and was nominated for Best Actor for his role in “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”. Previous Oscar winners of the acting categories show who will likely be honored include Sean connery, Olivia de Havilland, Cloris Leachman and Christopher plummer. Former acting nominees include Hal Holbrook, Ian holm, Shirley knight, George segal, Cicely tyson, Max von Sydow and Stuart whitman. SEEOscars 2021 presenters: Last year’s winners Renee Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Brad Pitt return

Almost all of the 100 or so people listed below were members of the Academy. Those marked with ** were candidates or board members. James L. Aicholtz (sound)

Michael Apted (director) **

Walter Bernstein (writer) **

William Bernstein (executive)

Honor Blackman (actor)

Wilford Brimley (actor)

Claude Bolling (composer)

Chadwick Boseman (actor) **

Perry Botkin, Jr. (composer) **

Allan Burns (writer) **

Earl Cameron (actor)

Coleen Callaghan (makeup and hair) **

Lewis J. Carlino (writer) **

Jean-Claude Carriere (writer) **

Marge Champion (actor)

Michael Chapman (director of photography) **

Sean Connery (actor) **

Ben Cross (actor)

Allen Daviau (director of photography) **

Olivia de Havilland (actor) **

Brian Dennehy (actor)

DMX (actor)

Edward S. Feldman (producer) **

Mike Fenton (casting director)

Lester H. Fresholtz (sound) **

Bruce Jay Friedman (writer)

Allen Garfield (actor)

Léon Gast (documentary) **

George Gibbs (visual effects) **

William Goldenberg (composer)

Charles Gordon (producer) **

Alberto Grimaldi (producer) **

Ronald Harwood (writer) **

Pembrook Herring (editor) **

Hal Holbrook (actor) **

Ian Holm (actor) **

Eugene S. Jones (documentary filmmaker) **

Robert C. Jones (writer) **

Rishi Kapoor (actor)

Al Kasha (composer) **

Irrfan Khan (actor)

Bruce Kirby (actor)

Shirley Knight (actor) **

Yaphet Kotto (actor)

Larry Kramer (writer)

Peter Lamont (production designer) **

Cloris Leachman (actor) **

Kurt Luedtke (writer) **

Johnny Mandel (composer) **

Helen McCrory (actor)

Larry McMurtry (writer) **

Terrence McNally (writer)

Ennio Morricone (composer) **

Alan Robert Murray (sound editor) **

Lennie Niehaus (composer)

Alan Parker (director) **

Krysztof Pendercki (composer)

Christopher Plummer (actor) **

Tom Pollock (executive)

Leslie Pope (production designer) **

Anthony Powell (costume designer) **

Kelly Preston (actor)

David Prowse (actor)

Sumner Redstone (executive)

Carl Reiner (director / writer / actor)

Ann Reinking (actor)

Gene Reynolds (actor)

Allan Rich (actor)

Diana Rigg (actor)

Richard Rush (director) **

Nanci Ryder (publicist)

Reni Santoni (actor)

John Saxon (actor)

Murray Schisgal (writer) **

Joel Schumacher (director)

Ronald L. Schwary (producer) **

George Segal (actor) **

Maurice Segal (public relations) **

Lynn Shelton (director)

Joan Micklin Silver (director)

Michael Wolf Snyder (sound mixer)

Phyllis Somerville (actor)

Lynn Stalmaster (casting director)

Ann Sullivan (host)

Title Stacy (short films) **

Alan Tomkins (production designer) **

Cicely Tyson (actor) **

Max von Sydow (actor) **

Kent Wakeford (director of photography)

Jessica Walter (actor)

Robert Werden (publicist)

Stuart Whitman (actor) **

Fred Willard (actor)

