Op-Ed: How Hollywood Excluded Women From The Image

For almost a century, women have been excluded from Hollywood history. That probably won’t change at the Sunday night Oscars. Mank and his 10 Oscar nominations will be the best of all movies.

With Mank as a measure, the creation of myths about the origins of Hollywood seems to be staying the course as a history written and directed by men. Hailed by critics as a hard-hitting look at the golden age of studio systems, the film about screenwriter Herman Mankiewicz’s legendary role in the writing of Citizen Kane creaks under the weight of its historically inaccurate clichés.

Manks early Hollywood is strictly an old boys’ club. Here, men of disproportionate talent, ambition and egos are fighting for the political and artistic future of the industry. Marion Davies, the platinum blonde actress and longtime wife of media mogul William Randolph Hearst, the inspiration for Citizen Kane appears to be the only woman with an actual job to do in films.

And by featuring Gary Oldman as Mankiewicz and decades-younger Amanda Seyfried as Davies, the film replicates a stock situation first made famous in the 1930s by men such as Mank in which a young blonde, smarter than she looks, watches as she is much older. men call the shots. In real life, Mankiewicz and Davies were born in the same year.

Yet the story of how the decentralized imaging business in America grew into a glamorous oligarchy in Los Angeles where at least 80% films of the world have been produced is more a story of female ambition rewarded and then thwarted. By the time of A Star is Born (1937), Citizen Kane (1941) and Sunset Boulevard (1950), women in industry had become figures to be feared, punished or hidden. By The Last Tycoon (1976), The Artist (2011) and Mank, the great contributions of women had been erased.

A century ago, women wrote, directed, produced, edited, edited, and reported on commercial films in numbers that are, in many cases, unmatched today, according to a Columbia University. database on pioneering women in cinema. In Universal Pictures alone, women have made 12% of feature films in the 1910s. Almost a century later, the industry has paid women to lead, at most, 9% days of film production.

In early Hollywood, director Lois Weber was considered one of the three great minds along with DW Griffith and Cecil B. DeMille who worked closely with the writer Jeannie Macpherson. Working class actresses such as Mary Pickford and Gloria Swanson have won fabulous sums.

But dozens of other actresses have joined them as star-producers. Pickfords United artists would be the most enduring example of what Photoplay called an epidemic of women-owned film companies in 1917. Women created more than 30 production companies between 1910 and 1928, the years when Hollywood grew to represent a industry, place and approach to life that reflected periods of broader reimagining of gender roles.

Women also wrote most of the story on the film colony as reports on Hollywood skyrocketed in newspapers and fan magazines. Columnist Louella Parsons declared in 1921 that journalist Horace Greeley once believed that the only interest the fair sex could have in going west would be to help a man, but nowadays, if Milady goes west, she will fortune.

This widely publicized take on Hollywood’s version of the good life helped make Los Angeles the first booming city in West America where single women outnumbered men in 1920. Some observers have estimated 75% of moviegoers were women. Iris Barry, film critic who later became curator of the first film department at the New Yorks Museum of Modern Art, wrote in 1926 that cinema exists in order to please women. She cautioned the industry to never lose sight of this fact.

The writers’ rooms that Mankiewicz joined were teeming with women when he arrived in Hollywood in 1926. At the time, Hollywood was the nations least segregated by sex capitalist industry, but racial stratification was rampant. Women ran the early screenwriting departments and helped create the art of screenwriting and writing. 50% of scripts protected by copyright from 1911 until the end of the silent era in 1929.

One of Mankiewicz’s last projects at Paramount was a 1928 adaptation of screenwriter Anita Loos’ best-selling novel Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, which satirized the romantic preferences for platinum blonde choirs of his intellectual writer friends, including Mank and his Algonquin table buddies.

When Mankiewicz joined MGM, he had even more female colleagues since Irving Thalberg, who was running production, popular storytelling from a woman’s perspective. Twice Oscar winner Frances marion was the highest paid screenwriter in the industry and mentor Mankwiewicz and others who came to the West when the movies started talking.

But things were moving fast. The Great Depression, along with the corporatization and unionization of studios, encouraged increasing gender segregation in studios. Mankiewicz’s success in importing his alcoholic friends from New York also reflected producers’ interest in giving the industry a more respectably masculine sheen by redefining highly skilled labor as white men.

Marion later called back: We knew that male writers complained about the tyranny of the female writer that then prevailed in all studios, and in particular at MGM. In 1934, when producers began to follow the dictates of the Film production code written and applied by the Catholic Church, it reflected the pressure to present an image of the genre in Hollywood, on screen and off, more in line with conservative American values.

Over the past five years, Hollywood and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences have been forced to accommodate diversity. The pressure generated by the #OscarsSoWhite and the #MeToo campaigns no doubt help explain why this year’s Oscar nominations rightly feature The talent and stories of women and people of color like never before.

But we forget at our peril that Hollywood has always been a shadow of American culture, to paraphrase Ralph Ellison. Although the post-war civil rights movement challenged occupational segregation by race and gender across America, it persists. And Mank is a 2 hour and 11 minute reminder that the story many Hollywood insiders love to tell about the history of the industry hasn’t changed in over half a century.

Hilary A. Hallett is Associate Professor of History and Co-Director of the Lehman Center for American History at Columbia University. She is the author of Go West, Young Women! The rise of early Hollywood.