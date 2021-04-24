Florida MP upset motorcyclist he pulled over and gave him a personal cell





HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida (WFLA) A routine stop in traffic by a Florida MP turned into something much more after he ended up helping a struggling motorcyclist. Worst chance: Turtle crashes through windshield, hits 71-year-old man in the head

Deputy Donald Rizer was on a motorcycle safety patrol when he arrested a motorcyclist in his twenties for an exhaust pipe problem. Deputy Rizer quickly realized that the motorcyclist was upset by something more than being stopped. Once I got in touch with him and got to his side, I could clearly tell it was something different, Rizer said. In the body camera video you can hear the motorcyclist say: I had a horrible week. He said to the deputy, “I saw my friend die in front of me.” Deputy Rizer asks the rider to talk to him about it. The biggest tool in anybodys belt, in my opinion, are your ears. The ability to listen, to let someone speak, said Deputy Rizer. He reassured the rider that stopping traffic was not a quote, but rather to make sure he was okay. I’m glad I stopped you if you were moved like this. When you have the chance to talk to people, it can help, Deputy Rizer said in the body camera video. The motorcyclist replies: “You are the first person I can speak to.” Plus-up stimulus checks: almost 700,000 delivered in the last wave what to do if yours is missing

“It’s not just about tickets or arrests of people and stupid stuff like that, okay?” Deputy Rizer told the man. “If someone needs help or needs to talk… it’s touching.” Photo WFLA Deputy Rizer warned the rider about his exhaust pipe, also gave him his cell phone number and told him to call whenever he needed someone to talk to. Anything you can do outside of your job to be nice to someone always helps, Deputy Rizer added.



