7 big questions after the Falcon and the Winter Soldier finale

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended, and it left big questions in its wake about the future of the MCU. The series mostly focused on the individual arcs of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, but it also introduced new characters, visited new locations, and teased new storylines for the future of the MCU. Many of these threads are left hanging after Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6, opening up many possibilities for what is to come.

Episode 6 goes straight into the action with Sam and Bucky ready to save members of the Global Repatriation Council from Karli Morgenthau and the Flag-Smashers. Sam tests his new Wakandan Captain America costume with great success, successfully rescuing the hostages with the help of Bucky, Sharon Carter and John Walker. In a final showdown, Carter, who is secretly the Power Broker, kills Karli, much to Sams’ dismay. Walker is renamed American Agent by the enigmatic Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus), Sam helps tell the story of Isaiah Bradleys and Sharon is reinstated in the American intelligence service, all for the sake of it. of its nefarious new goals.

It was an action-packed finale and a solid conclusion to most arcs in the series’ history. Sam and Bucky end up as good friends, each having defeated inner demons with each other’s help. However, not everything ends cleanly and there are many threads left hanging for future MCU projects. Here are the biggest questions after the Falcon and the Winter Soldier final.

Will Zemo escape prison again?

At the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Baron Zemo has been jailed again, this time on The Raft, a high-security prison in the middle of the ocean. With the Flag-Smashers all dead, it looks like Zemo can rest peacefully knowing his super-soldier threat has been eliminated. However, due to the many other overpowered people in the MCU, Zemo could easily find a new reason to step out and continue his crusade.

The character has become incredibly popular with fans over the course of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which might be reason enough to bring him back. MCU Zemo is quite different from the version seen in the comics, but he could still play a major role in future movies and shows as an antihero. This would force him to escape from The Raft, of course a task that seems particularly difficult even for him.

What will Sam do now that he has Captain America?

Sam was never officially commissioned by the US government as Captain America, but after his heroic public acts in the face of Karlis attack, it looks like no one is taking the shield off him again. But now that it’s officially the new Cape, what’s Sam going to do? He’s still a US Army agent, which means his job will likely be similar to Steve Rogers’ during his time with SHIELD The Avengers don’t really exist after the events of Avengers: Endgame, but now that he’s wearing the shield, Sam could be a major player in the MCU’s next crossover event. Since it was announced that Captain america 4 with Sam Wilson, this may be his next step.

Will Torres become the new hawk?

One of the new characters Falcon and the Winter Soldier Joaqun Torres, the soldier who helps Sam in his fight against the Flag-Smashers, is brought to the MCU. In the comics, Torres becomes the new Falcon after Sam becomes Captain America. The series has already teased this transformation when Sam left his old wings with Torres, but sadly the new Falcon didn’t fly into battle in the finale. Still, there is a lot of potential for more Torres in the MCU’s future. Danny Ramirez did a great job with the role, and given all the new young heroes introduced in Phase 4, Torres could become a much more central character down the line.

Who is Contessa Valentina really?

One of the biggest mysteries left by Falcon and the Winter Soldier is that of Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, who entered into an alliance with John Walker after his resignation from the army. At the end of the show, Val gives Walker a new costume, renames him to the US Agent, and tells him to be ready for his call when the going. weird. Val creates a lot more questions than answers, but there are a few clues about who she is and what she wants in the MCU.

In the comics, Val is a HYDRA agent who goes undercover with SHIELD for an extended period of time, before finally being revealed and arrested. This story already appears to be undergoing major change for the MCU, but the character core of Vals may remain the same. Some have speculated that she’s assembling a new, possibly evil super-team, likely the Thunderbolts or the Dark Avengers. Since these two groups could play in the next Secret invasion scenario, this may be the case. Vals’ vague hints of weird things to come could refer to the Skrulls of Secret invasion, which could link Val to Nick Fury. Or it could be connected to a hidden HYDRA remnant that has yet to be revealed. Either way, it looks like Val will be a major player for a while.

What will happen to US agent John Walkers?

John Walker is now tied to the Contessas’ mysterious plans, making his future as uncertain as his. Walker has had comedic ties to the Thunderbolts and the Dark Avengers, so if Val makes either team in the MCU, Hell will likely be a part of it. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. For now, Walker is a super-soldier with no mission. He seems to have learned a lesson in true heroism by the end of the series, but he’s still an impulsive, aggressive, and hot-tempered person, and his seeming redemption doesn’t really feel earned considering what he’s done. If Vals’ motives are sinister in nature, Walker could easily turn completely to the dark side.

Why did Sharon Carter become the power broker?

The strongly suspected twist that Sharon Carter was the power broker from the start is confirmed in Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 6, but the how and why of his transformation are barely discussed. Karli has a line on Sharon wanting to return to the world that betrayed her, suggesting that Sharons’ turn was motivated by revenge after being ousted from the United States in Captain America: Civil War. Yet this explanation seems woefully inadequate to explain such a radical change in values.

Sharon had every right to hold a grudge after being labeled a criminal for helping Steve Rogers, but that doesn’t explain why she would have become a complete supervillain in a relatively short period of time. The post-credits scene of the Falcon and the Winter Soldier The finale shows Sharon being reinstated and immediately attempting to sell weapons and American secrets to nefarious groups. She could turn out to be a compelling villain as the MCU continues, but Shell needs a lot more detail to explain how she took such a dramatic turn towards a breakup so quick.

What will Bucky do next?

Bucky manages to find a closure at the end of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, checking all the names in his book and moving on to a new chapter in life. But what will this chapter contain? Scenes at the end of the finale show Bucky hanging out with Sam and his family, suggesting the two will maintain a close relationship after the events of the series. His possible Bucky in his new post-Winter Soldier life could be a cohesive partner of Sams Captain America, or he could simply disappear at sunset, leaving his life of crime and crime-fighting behind. Whatever Bucky’s Future, Falcon and the Winter Soldier gives him a pretty satisfying conclusion to the story he started in Phase 2.

